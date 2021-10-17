CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Accidents

Helicopter crash in southwestern Germany leaves 3 dead

WGAU
WGAU
 6 days ago

BERLIN — (AP) — Three people were killed when a helicopter crashed in southwestern Germany on Sunday, police said.

The aircraft crash in a forested area near the small town of Buchen on Sunday afternoon, the news agency dpa reported. The crash left wreckage strewn over several hundred meters (yards).

Police in nearby Heilbronn couldn't immediately give any information on the victims or where the Robinson R44 helicopter took off from. There was also no word on a possible cause of the crash.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
WBTV

Head-on crash leaves four dead, another seriously injured

YORK COUNTY, S.C. (WBTV) - Four people are dead and another fighting for her life after a head-on collision occurred last night in York County, S.C. According to South Carolina Highway Patrol, a 2014 Chrysler 300 driven by Rolesha Spears was driving southbound in the northbound lane of Interstate 77. Around 12:30 a.m., troopers say Spears struck a 2015 Chrysler 200 head-on near mile marker 80.
YORK COUNTY, SC
WausauPilot

Head-on crash with semi leaves 20-year-old Medford man dead

Police have identified the victim in a crash Monday near Tomah as 20-year-old Kyle Petrick, of Medford. The crash was reported at about 6 a.m. on Hwy. 21, just west of Enterprise Road in Monroe County. Sheriff’s officials say Petrick was westbound on Hwy. 21 in a 2008 Chevrolet Malibu when he crossed the center line and struck a semi cab head-on..
MEDFORD, WI
CBS Minnesota

2 Crashes On I-35W Leave 1 Dead

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – One person is dead after two separate car crashes on Interstate 35W Saturday evening. The Minnesota State Patrol initially said two people were killed in the crash, but later clarified that there was only one fatality. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, the crash occurred when a car was heading northbound near Lake Street. The Metro Transit bus station caught fire as a result of the crash and was later extinguished by the Minneapolis Fire Department. Shortly after, another two-vehicle crash occurred, which blocked a lane of traffic, causing a backup of cars. Those involved sustained non-life-threatening injuries. Little else is known at this time.
MINNESOTA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Southwestern#Berlin#Dpa#Heilbronn#Accident#Ap#The Associated Press
5 On Your Side

Hit-and-run crash leaves woman dead in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — An investigation is underway after a woman was killed in a hit-and-run incident in north St. Louis Wednesday morning. At around 5:45 a.m., police responded to North Grand Boulevard and St. Louis Avenue for a report of a person down. This is in St. Louis' Jeff-Vander-Lou neighborhood.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
The Independent

Bus crash in rugged Nepal district leaves 28 dead, 15 hurt

At least 28 people died on Tuesday in western Nepal after the bus they were on skidded off a mountain road and fell hundreds of meters (yards) into a gorge, authorities said. The accident in the remote and rugged Mugu district also left at least 15 injured, local administrator Rom Bahadur Mahat said.“We are still busy searching for bodies around the area where the bus fell,” he said. The injured were rushed to a hospital. The bus, which started from the city of Nepalgunj was just a few kilometers (miles) short of its destination, Gamgadhi town in Mugu district,...
ACCIDENTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Place
Berlin, DE
Country
Germany
kyma.com

Three-car crash leaves one person dead in the South County

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A three-vehicle crash in Yuma's South County left one person dead and sent four others to the hospital. The Somerton Cocopah Fire Department (SCFD) says it was called to Avenue C and Highway 95 just before 3:30 Wednesday afternoon. SCFD firefighters arrived to find a large box truck on top of a small silver sedan. Another white sedan was in the center lane.
YUMA, AZ
kotatv.com

Two-vehicle crash on Hwy 44 leaves one dead

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A two-vehicle crash has resulted in one fatality. The Rapid City Police Department is investigating a crash that took place near the 2800 block of Highway 44. A westbound SUV crashed into the back of a four-door sedan, taking both vehicles off the road. Multiple...
RAPID CITY, SD
kslnewsradio.com

Fatal crash leaves one dead in West Jordan

WEST JORDAN, Utah — A man is dead after crashing into a tree early Sunday in West Jordan. Sergeant Schaaf from the West Jordan Police Department told KSL News the incident happened around 1:50 AM Sunday. The victim was driving southbound on Grizzly Way when he lost control and hit a tree near 8100 South.
WEST JORDAN, UT
ValleyCentral

Auto-pedestrian crash leaves 29-year-old dead in Alamo

Editor’s Note: This story has been updated with new information. ALAMO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) is investigating a deadly auto-pedestrian crash. Friday morning, DPS responded to north Alamo. A preliminary investigation revealed a man was walking north when he was hit by a white Ford Edge traveling south. A […]
ALAMO, TX
KCTV 5

Car crash in KCK leaves one dead, one injured

KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) -- A head-on crash Monday night has left one person dead and another with injuries. Police say the incident happened on Kaw Drive east of N 57th Street just before 6:30 p.m. The driver of the westbound vehicle was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries....
KANSAS CITY, KS
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Bishop Hill crash sends one by medical helicopter

ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — EMS from Huntington Township responded to a single-vehicle accident around 9:30 p.m. Monday. The accident happened in the 1400 block of Bishop Hill Road near Route 772 in Ross County. Initial reports say the driver lost control of their vehicle and then struck a tree. The...
ROSS COUNTY, OH
Newsday

Helicopter pilot from Setauket dies in upstate crash

State police said Setauket helicopter pilot Arthur Charych, 73, died when he crashed near Storm King Mountain in the Town of Cornwall on Sunday afternoon. Credit: Mark Lieb/Rockland Video Productions.
News 12

Police identify pilot killed in helicopter crash

State police have released the identity of the pilot who was killed in a helicopter crash Sunday in Orange County. They say Arthur Charych, 73, of Setauket, crashed near Storm King Mountain around 2:30 p.m. He was pronounced deceased at the scene. There were no passengers onboard. Officials say he...
ORANGE COUNTY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Long Islander, 73, identified as helicopter crash victim

CORNWALL, N.Y. (AP) — New York State Police say one person was killed after a helicopter crashed near Storm King Mountain on Sunday afternoon. They have identified the victim as the pilot, 73-year-old Arthur Charych of Setauket on Long Island. The Robinson R44 helicopter crashed nearby Route 218 in Cornwall at about 3:30 p.m. According […]
CORNWALL, NY
WMTW

Bar Harbor crash leaves one person dead

BAR HARBOR, Maine — Authorities said one person is dead after a serious crash in Bar Harbor Sunday afternoon. The Bar Harbor Police Department responded to the two-vehicle crash on Route 3 near Eden Street around 4:30 p.m. They said a mini-van with four passengers, all from California, was driving...
BAR HARBOR, ME
TribTown.com

Crash leaves three dead near Crothersville

CROTHERSVILLE — Indiana State Police are investigating a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 65 in southern Jackson County early Monday that left three dead. The initial investigation by crash reconstructionists with the Versailles and Sellersburg posts show a 2019 Jeep Compass driven by Kaitlyn N. Schindler, 25, of Marysville, was traveling southbound in the northbound lanes near the 39 mile marker for an unknown reason.
INDIANA STATE
WGAU

WGAU

Athens, GA
12K+
Followers
35K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

WGAU 98.7 FM and AM 1340 radio for Athens 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wgauradio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy