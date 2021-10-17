Spooky Cool Deck of Halloween-Themed Monster Playing Cards

Krispy Kreme wants to help consumers celebrate spooky season with tasty new creations like the Enchanted Cauldron Doughnut and the Spooky Sprinkle Doughnut. In honor of the 2021 Halloween season, Krispy Kreme has debuted a new Halloween-themed donut collection that features four spooktacular creations. The first is the Abra Cat Dabra Doughnut, which is an Original Glazed doughnut dipped in chocolate icing and decorated to look like a black cat. Then there's the Enchanted Cauldron Doughnut, which is a Glazed Chocolate Cake doughnut topped with Kreme and decorated to look like a witch's cauldron. Next up is the Bewitched Broomstick Doughnut, which starts with an unglazed shell doughnut, dipped in purple icing and topped with a pretzel "broomstick." Finally, there's the Spooky Sprinkle Doughnut, which is an Original Glazed doughnut dipped in bright orange icing and topped with a colorful Halloween sprinkle blend.

