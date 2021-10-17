Scotland shocks Bangladesh with 6-run win in T20 World Cup

New Delhi [India], October 25 (ANI): Former Indian cricketer Virender Sehwag took to Twitter to react to firecrackers burst in some parts of India following Pakistan's 10-wicket win in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup. Tweeting after the conclusion of the match on Sunday, the former India opening batsman took...
Bangladesh captain Mohammad Mahmudullah was forced to interrupt his press conference as Scotland players raucously celebrated their shock win at the T20 World Cup. The Scots pulled off a memorable upset on Sunday, defeating highly-fancied Bangladesh by six runs in Muscat, courtesy of a stellar performance from Chris Greaves. Celebrations...
Chris Jordan has been impressed at how an impromptu bowling unit has laid the foundations for England’s two commanding victories at the start of their T20 World Cup campaign.The absence of Jofra Archer, Ben Stokes and Sam Curran forced England to juggle their plans ahead of the global tournament, while they have been further complicated by niggling injuries to Mark Wood and Tom Curran recently.It has left pace bowler Jordan and leg-spinner Adil Rashid as the only two survivors of an attack that featured in a five-match T20 series against India earlier this year, widely regarded as a dress rehearsal...
Josh Cavallo recorded the statement that he'd been too concerned to talk about publicly for a very long time.“There's something personal that I need to share with everyone: I'm a footballer, and I am gay,” Cavallo said in video published Wednesday by Adelaide United, his A-League club.The 21-year-old Cavallo said he's the first player to come out while still playing in Australia s top-flight men's soccer competition. It's a rarity across the globe in men's sport, something Cavallo wants to change. The video, which the club posted along with the message “Josh's truth,” made instant headlines in Australia and his...
Scotland head coach Gregor Townsend has chosen co-captains for this Saturday’s autumn Test against Tonga as he wants to see both Ali Price and Jamie Ritchie continue their development as leaders.Glasgow scrum-half Price, 28, and Edinburgh flanker Ritchie, 25, will share skipper duties at Murrayfield.It is the first time that Townsend has picked co-captains, and he said: “It’s something both Ali and Jamie would have had experience of at their clubs. Co-captains are something Glasgow over a number of years and Edinburgh this year have used.“It’s new for us at international level but we feel it’s a really good opportunity...
The All Blacks players are into their 11th straight week away from home and it's an endurance battle that might yet prove tougher than what they encounter on the field during their end-of-year rugby tour
UK Athletics appointed Swede Peter Eriksson as their new Olympic head coach on this day in 2012.Eriksson, then 59, swapped his role as UKA’s Paralympic head coach to succeed the outgoing Charles van Commenee, whose four-year contract expired the following December.Van Commenee chose to step down when Team GB failed to achieve his target of eight athletics medals at the 2012 Olympics.Britain’s haul of six medals still represented a successful tenure for the Dutchman, who left big shoes for Eriksson to fill.Eriksson, who led Britain’s Paralympic athletes to 29 medals at the London Games, 11 of which were gold, immediately...
SYDNEY (AP) — The Australian men’s soccer team will play its first home match in more than two years — 763 days to be exact — when the Socceroos take on Saudi Arabia in a World Cup qualifier on Nov. 11. Football Australia confirmed the match will be played at Western Sydney Stadium in Parramatta and with 75% capacity — about 22,000 spectators — allowed in. It will be Australia’s first home match since October 2019, when coach Graham Arnold’s side defeated Nepal in Canberra before the COVID pandemic hit about four months later.
A "torn" Quade Cooper became the latest player to pull out of the Wallabies European tour Thursday, opting to remain with his Japanese club and prepare for the domestic season.
The veteran fly-half, who was sensationally recalled for this year's Rugby Championship after four years in the wilderness, had initially said he was keen to travel to Britain for Tests against England, Scotland and Wales.
But reservations from his club Kintetsu had left him weighing up the decision, and he ultimately chose to pull out, with Noah Lolesio set to jet over and replace him.
Cooper's withdrawal followed powerhouse centre Samu Kerevi and back-rower Sean McMahon also opting to stay in Japan with Tokyo Suntory Sungoliath.
England captain Eoin Morgan has braced himself for another tough test against Australia believing the old rivals are joint second favourites to go all the way at the T20 World Cup, behind India.Both sides sit on four points in their Super 12s group after starting their campaigns with two successive wins, and whoever prevails in Dubai on Saturday night will take a massive stride towards sealing a semi-final place.“It’s probably going to be one of our most difficult games,” Morgan said. “Australia are a very strong side – they’ve won two from two, much like us – and have...
Australia will play their first match on home soil in 763 days after next month's World Cup qualifying clash with Saudi Arabia was Friday confirmed for Sydney.
The Socceroos last played in front of their fans against Nepal in Canberra in October 2019 before being forced overseas when Australia's borders slammed shut because of the coronavirus.
It has seen them play 11 of their 12 qualifying games for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar abroad, although it hasn't hurt their form.
They clocked 11 wins in a row -- a new record in the same World Cup qualifying campaign -- before Japan ended the run this month with a 2-1 triumph in Saitama.
Alun Wyn Jones says it is “an opportunity to create history” when Wales make their latest attempt to halt New Zealand’s relentless run of success against them.The All Blacks’ assignment on Saturday – in front of more than 70,000 at the Principality Stadium – sees them chasing a 32nd successive victory over Wales.They last lost in the fixture 68 years ago, and 25 of those wins were by at least 10 points.Week 2⃣ nearly done and dusted, just the small matter of facing the @AllBlacks to think about now #AutumnNationsSeries pic.twitter.com/eOVVhHyebs— Welsh Rugby Union 🏉 (@WelshRugbyUnion) October 29, 2021Jones, who...
Afghanistan's new Taliban government was very clear with cricket fans before Friday's much-anticipated clash with neighbours Pakistan. Under Afghanistan's previous Taliban government between 1996 and 2001 many forms of fun were banned -- such as music -- but not men's cricket.
TOKYO (AP) — Filled with pink and fuzzy things and cuddly bears, 6%DOKIDOKI, a tiny store in the heart of Tokyo’s Harajuku district, is bursting with “kawaii,” the Japanese for “cuteness.” What it doesn’t have enough of, as in zero, are foreign tourists. And it could sure use some. Like much of Asia, including Taiwan, Vietnam and Australia, Japan’s borders remain closed to tourists from abroad. But while other Asian countries inch toward reopening, Japan looks likely to keep its borders shut for some time to come. That’s a hardship for the many businesses that had come to rely on foreign tourists, who numbered 32 million in 2019, before the pandemic.
LONDON (AP) — British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is flying to a Group of 20 summit in Rome with one big goal. He hopes to persuade leaders of the world’s biggest economies to put their money where their mouth is at the U.N. climate summit in Scotland. Johnson wants to extract cash and carbon-cutting commitments from the G-20, which contains major carbon emitters including the China, the United States, India and Russia. But he faces big obstacles. Major polluters, including Russia and Australia, have failed to improve on the carbon-cutting pledges. Neither Chinese President Xi Jinping nor Russian President Vladimir Putin, plan to attend in person. And Johnson’s Brexit-tinged global image has not won him many friends among world leaders. The U.N. climate conference starts Sunday in Glasgow.
MILAN (AP) — Milan Mayor Giuseppe Sala says that the opening ceremony for the 2026 Winter Olympics will be held at the current San Siro stadium. Sala is moving ahead with plans to build a new stadium in the city. But he says after a meeting with representatives from both clubs that “no matter the timing of when the new stadium will be built” the ceremony will be held in the old venue “as a tribute to its glorious history.” Milan and Cortina d’Ampezzo are the host cities for the 2026 Games. The closing ceremony for 2026 is scheduled for Verona’s Arena.
GAUHATI, India (AP) — Tensions are high in parts of India’s northeastern Tripura state after a string of attacks against minority Muslims seen as retaliation for the violence against Hindus in neighboring Bangladesh earlier this month. On Friday, state authorities deployed police and paramilitary troops and banned the assembly of more than five people in areas where attacks were reported. Police say at least one mosque, several shops and homes belonging to Muslims have been vandalized since Tuesday. No deaths have been reported. In Bangladesh, at least six Hindus were killed and hundreds of houses and businesses torched on Oct. 13 after an image posted on social media was perceived as insulting to the country’s Muslim majority. The violence also led to demonstrations in India.
COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — A official report has concluded that Sweden’s response to the spread of coronavirus was too slow and its preparations to handle a pandemic were insufficient. Sweden has stood out among European nations for its comparatively hands-off response to the pandemic, emphasizing individual responsibility and choices instead of mandated government health measures. The new report released Friday was similar to one last year that found Sweden had failed to sufficiently protect the elderly in nursing homes. In neighboring Denmark, 1,784 news cases of COVID-19 were recorded _ the 10th day in a row where the number of cases was over 1,000. Denmark reactivated its coronavirus Task Force in the capital of Copenhagen, where most of the new cases came from.
