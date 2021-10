Mayor Papenfuse said that the election is a referendum on refinancing our Ambac debt. We agree. Let’s get some facts. This debt has been on the books for the entirety of the Papenfuse administration. The city is paying 6.75% interest on this loan. Under the original terms of our agreement, the city could have made payments toward retiring the debt once a year with a minimum payment of $1 million. When the mayor took over the debt was $13 million, today it is $26 million.

HARRISBURG, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO