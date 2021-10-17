CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Middle East

Shooting in Syria could mark new phase in Israeli campaign

By JOSEF FEDERMAN Associated Press
Times Daily
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJERUSALEM (AP) — The death of a former Syrian Druse lawmaker, allegedly by Israeli...

www.timesdaily.com

foreigndesknews.com

Iran Threatens ‘Harsh Response’ After Alleged Israeli Airstrike in Syria

Iranian militias warned of a “harsh response” after a number of Syrian and Iranian-backed forces were killed and wounded in an alleged Israeli airstrike near Palmyra in central Syria on Wednesday night, the second such airstrike in the past week. The Syrian state news agency SANA reported that an Israeli...
MIDDLE EAST
104.1 WIKY

Israeli air attack targets Palmyra area in Syria -Al-Ikhbariya TV

CAIRO (Reuters) – An Israeli air attack targeted the area of Palmyra in Syria on Wednesday, the Syrian state-owned Al-Ikhbariya TV said. Syrian air defenses confronted “hostile targets” south Of Palmyra in Homs province, the state-news agency reported. No further details were mentioned. (Reporting by Mahmoud Mourad and Enas Alashray,...
MILITARY
WPXI Pittsburgh

Syria buries former lawmaker shot near Israeli border

DAMASCUS, Syria — (AP) — A former Syrian lawmaker allegedly felled by Israeli sniper fire was laid to rest Monday in an official funeral attended by hundreds of people near Damascus. Midhat Saleh, a well-known figure in Syria, was fatally shot Saturday in Ein el-Tineh, a village along the Israeli...
MIDDLE EAST
The Independent

Russia's Putin hosts Israeli PM Bennett

Russian President Vladimir Putin expressed hope on Friday that new Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett would continue in the footsteps of his predecessor in maintaining close and “trusting" relations with his country.Welcoming Bennett at the start of their first meeting in Russia's Black Sea resort of Sochi, Putin hailed Russian-Israeli ties as “unique,” saying that “our dialogue, our relations rely on a very deep connection between our peoples.”Putin kept close personal ties with former Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who has repeatedly visited Russia. On Friday, Putin pointed to Russia’s “business-like and trusting relationship” with Netanyahu’s government and expressed...
POLITICS
The Independent

Israel poised to welcome foreign tourists back to country

Israeli leaders on Thursday recommended reopening the country to fully vaccinated tourists beginning on Nov. 1, a year and a half after closing its borders to most foreign visitors due to the global coronavirus pandemic.The decision, which still requires formal government approval, comes as Israel emerges from a fourth wave of coronavirus infections. Israel in July began an aggressive booster-shot campaign, offering a third dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine to virtually anyone over the age of 16. That campaign appears to have brought the outbreak under control.Prime Minister Naftali Bennett s office said that foreigners who were fully vaccinated...
WORLD
The Independent

‘Ask me anything’ about the current realities of Iraq and Syria hosted live by Middle East expert Bel Trew

One of the main demands of Iraq’s “Tishreen Uprising” against endemic corruption, rising unemployment, and the power wielded by the country’s myriad armed factions, was early elections, which have just taken place.The official results have yet to be officially declared but parties (some with affiliated armed wings) that have performed badly have already vowed to contest the outcome of the vote, sparking fears of further conflict and violence in the future. Activists behind Iraq’s uprising which started in October 2019, fear the new parliament will bring much needed reforms, joblessness rates are still soaring, infrastructure crumbling.Meanwhile in neighbouring Syria where...
MIDDLE EAST
Times Daily

Secrecy shrouds Afghan refugees sent by US to base in Kosovo

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. is welcoming tens of thousands of Afghans airlifted out of Kabul but has disclosed little publicly about a small group who remain overseas: dozens who triggered potential security issues during security vetting and have been sent to an American base in the Balkan nation of Kosovo.
IMMIGRATION
The Independent

Palestinian rights groups see muzzle in Israel's terror tag

Activists said Saturday they hope an international backlash will help reverse Israel's designation of six Palestinian human right groups as terrorist organizations, a label that effectively outlaws them.Two of the six groups said they would not be forced underground despite the uncertainty of their new status, which would allow Israel to raid the groups' offices, seize assets, arrest employees and criminalize funding and expressions of support. Activists said they seek to challenge the decision by Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz.Israel’s terror label for the six groups, including some that receive European funding, appears to have caught the United States...
MIDDLE EAST
AFP

Under Israel's blockade, Gaza's fishermen struggle for a catch

Crashing through the Mediterranean's waves at sunset, Palestinian fisherman Mohammed al-Nahal leads a convoy of rickety boats out for another risky night under the Israeli blockade of the Gaza Strip. "The further we go, the more we pay for fuel without guarantees about the catch," Nahal says, leading a line of five boats, the air heavy with the stench of diesel and sardines.
MIDDLE EAST
Times Daily

Erdogan orders removal of 10 ambassadors, including US envoy

ISTANBUL (AP) — Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Saturday that he had ordered 10 foreign ambassadors who called for the release of a jailed philanthropist to be declared persona non grata. Support local journalism reporting on your community. * New Subscribers Only. * Digital Subscription Only. After the initial...
FOREIGN POLICY
realcleardefense.com

Air Force Moving to Confront China Threat

Like many senior officers who entered the military in the 1980s, I have lived through dramatic changes in warfighting focus in support of U.S. national security. At the beginning of my career, I was a fighter pilot focused on the deterrence and, if necessary, defeat of the Soviet military machine. Within a few years, the Berlin Wall had collapsed, the Cold War had ended and the United States had shifted its emphasis to the Middle East and desert warfare with Iraq. Then came Bosnia, Kosovo and, finally, 9/11 and a 20-year effort to counter terrorist organizations.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Fox News

Russia, China back aid for Afghans in Taliban talks, say US should 'shoulder' costs

The Taliban won the backing from top U.S. adversaries in the call for international humanitarian aid to assist Afghans, as concerns of economic collapse grow. Russia, China, Iran, Pakistan, India and five formerly Soviet nations issued a joint statement Wednesday following talks with the Taliban in Moscow, and pointedly called on the U.S. to "shoulder" the costs of financing humanitarian needs in Afghanistan.
FOREIGN POLICY
Times Daily

N Korea slams US for supporting Taiwan in nod to ally China

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea on Saturday accused the Biden administration of raising military tensions with China through its “reckless” backing of Taiwan, and said that the growing U.S. military presence in the region constitutes a potential threat to the North. Support local journalism reporting on your community.
WORLD
Times Daily

Norway intel agency: Kongsberg-type attack will happen again

HELSINKI (AP) — Norway’s domestic intelligence agency says that such attacks as the one in the town of Kongsberg earlier this month are highly difficult to anticipate and prevent, and are likely to happen again in an open society such as Norway. Support local journalism reporting on your community. *...
PUBLIC SAFETY
AFP

Erdogan threatens to expel 10 Western envoys

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Thursday threatened to expel the US, German and eight other Western ambassadors after they issued a rare joint statement in support of a jailed civil society leader. Parisian-born philanthropist and activist Osman Kavala, 64, has been in jail without a conviction since 2017, becoming a symbol of what critics see as Erdogan's growing intolerance of dissent. The 10 ambassadors issued a highly unusual joint statement on Monday -- distributed widely on their Turkish social media accounts -- saying Kavala's continued detention "cast a shadow" over Turkey. "I told our foreign minister that we cannot have the luxury of hosting them in our country," Erdogan told reporters in comments published by Turkish media.
WORLD
americanmilitarynews.com

Chinese state media chief threatens air strike on US troops reported to be in Taiwan

After a report from the Wall Street Journal on Thursday claimed U.S. troops have been training troops in Taiwan for the past year, the editor-in-chief of the Chinese state-run Global Times said those U.S. troops should reveal their location and see whether they will be attacked and “eliminated” with a “targeted air strike” by China’s military.
MILITARY

