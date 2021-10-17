Shooting in Syria could mark new phase in Israeli campaign

One of the main demands of Iraq’s “Tishreen Uprising” against endemic corruption, rising unemployment, and the power wielded by the country’s myriad armed factions, was early elections, which have just taken place.The official results have yet to be officially declared but parties (some with affiliated armed wings) that have performed badly have already vowed to contest the outcome of the vote, sparking fears of further conflict and violence in the future. Activists behind Iraq’s uprising which started in October 2019, fear the new parliament will bring much needed reforms, joblessness rates are still soaring, infrastructure crumbling.Meanwhile in neighbouring Syria where...

