LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Friends returning from a concert were hit and killed earlier this month by a wrong-way driver on Interstate 65 in southern Indiana. Tapanga Eudy, 21, and two of her friends were driving back from a concert in Louisville on Oct. 11 when Indiana State Police said Kaitlyn Schindler was driving the wrong way down I-65 and hit them head-on near Crothersville. Eudy and her friend, Chelsea Jo Boston, died at the scene. The other passenger was airlifted to the hospital.

