Grand Theft Auto fans have been waiting patiently for GTA VI for a long long time now. There have been all sorts of theories, leaks, and rumours about a game we officially know nothing about and it's been a bit frustrating for many. And though the reveal of Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy - The Definitive Edition isn't GTA VI, it'll certainly scratch the itch many have for another Rockstar title - especially as it looks more and more like the genes have been remade entirely.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 7 DAYS AGO