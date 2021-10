HOLLYWOOD—I honestly don’t know where to begin because to be honest “General Hospital” has been striking on all cylinders right now as one of the best soap operas on TV right now. I mean we’re seeing storylines develop, surprises revealed and drama that makes you want to tune in each week. So let’s start with one that surprised me with the revelation, but NOW that I look back on it, it makes perfect sense now. I mean Valentin Cassadine, is actually a Cassadine! We knew Helena was his mother, but we were left wondering who was dear ole dad? It was revealed that Victor slept with Helena, and it explains why Helena hated Valentin so much, and coined him the spawn of the Devil.

TV SERIES ・ 7 DAYS AGO