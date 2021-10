The Cleveland Browns will meet the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday afternoon in Week 5 of NFL action from SoFi Stadium. The Browns are coming off a 14-7 win over the Vikings as they look for their fourth win of the season when they face LA today. As for the Chargers, they are coming off a 28-14 win over the Raiders last week and Justin Herbert and company will look to continue rolling against Baker Mayfield.

NFL ・ 13 DAYS AGO