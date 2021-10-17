CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Heavy rains, landslides leave 18 dead in south India

By The Associated Press
 6 days ago
India Rain A bird perches on a tree as rain clouds cover the sky in Kochi, Kerala state, India, Saturday, Oct.16, 2021. The weather office has issued red alert in five districts in the state indicating extremely heavy rain fall. (AP Photo/R S Iyer) (R S Iyer)

NEW DELHI — (AP) — At least 18 people have died a day after torrential rains swept through villages and flooded roads in the southern Indian state of Kerala.

Officials said rescuers recovered the bodies in two of the worst-hit districts, Kottayam and Idukki, where the heavy downpours triggered massive landslides, according to the Press Trust of India (PTI) news agency.

The National Disaster Response Force and the Indian Army deployed teams to help with rescue efforts as several are still feared to be missing.

On Saturday, when the heavy rains began, television reports showed people wading through chest-deep waters to rescue passengers from a bus that was nearly submerged by the torrents flooding the roads.

The state chief minister, Pinarayi Vijayan, urged residents on Sunday to exercise extreme caution even though the intense rainfall has since subsided. Over a 100 relief camps have been set up, he added.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said he spoke to the chief minister and added that authorities were working to rescue those affected. “I pray for everyone's safety and well-being,” he said in a tweet.

In 2018, Kerala suffered catastrophic floods when heavy downpours amid the monsoon season killed 223 people and drove hundreds of thousands from their homes.

The Associated Press

Brave new world: Atlanta beats LA 4-2, heads to World Series

ATLANTA (AP) — Led by an unlikely hero, the Atlanta Braves are heading back to a place that used to be so familiar to them. Eddie Rosario capped a remarkable NL Championship Series with a three-run homer, sending the Braves to the biggest stage of all with a 4-2 victory over the defending champion Los Angeles Dodgers on Saturday night.
MLB
The Hill

Saudi Arabia eyes 2060 for timeline to achieve net zero emissions

Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman announced on Saturday that his country will aim to achieve "net zero" emissions by 2060,though he noted that hydrocarbons were still important, Reuters reported. Prince Mohammed also noted that by 2030, degraded areas of land would be restored and hundreds of millions of...
ADVOCACY
The Hill

Senior al Qaeda leader killed in U.S. airstrike

The United States announced on Friday that an airstrike killed a senior al Qaeda leader in Syria. “A U.S. airstrike today in northwest Syria killed senior al-Qaeda leader Abdul Hamid al-Matar. We have no indications of civilian casualties as a result of the strike, which was conducted using an MQ-9 aircraft,” Army Maj. John Rigsbee, a spokesperson for the U.S. Central Command, said in a statement.
MILITARY
