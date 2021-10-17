MPC Masterclass Courses

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTubeDigga has been producing electronic music for 25+, and specialises in the art of beat making on MPCs. He offers a number of courses on his website for those looking to up their MPC and APC skills - with additional courses in mastering the Amen Break and Boom Bap...

sonicstate.com

Sonic State

O.P.L.A. 4 Voice Polyphonic VA Synth

A neat little 4 voice DIY or fully-made synth is taking pre-orders, called the O.P.L.A. from Hansy Synth. Based on the ESP32 Audio Kit, It comes with an astonishing 4000 AKWF (Adventure Kid Waveforms) waveforms and a host of other features listed below. It's available to pre-order now on their website with shipping options for France, the EU and everywhere else.
ELECTRONICS
Sonic State

New Cardioid Condenser Instrument Mic Ships

Austrian Audio CC8 Cardioid True Condenser Instrument Microphone is now available 19/10/21. Austrian Audio and UK distributor Sound Technology Ltd have announced immediate availability of the new CC8 microphone. The CC8 is the first of a new line of instrumental microphones for use in the studio and on stage. A spokesperson told us, "What makes this new small diaphragm microphone remarkable is Austrian Audio's OCC7 condenser capsule. Inspired by the legendary CK1, this newly developed capsule delivers all the benefits of that classic design updated to meet the demands of today."
ELECTRONICS
Sonic State

Soothing Sounds - Interview With Oeksound Founder

On Finland's musical heritage and making a mix engineer's dream plugin 21/10/21. oeksound have made a name for themselves with their incredible audio processing products, soothe and spiff - meeting a need most of us didn't realise we could resolve. The founder of oeksound, Olli Keskinen has recently been interviewed for the KVR blog - offering some insight into Finnish music, the companies history, and how he developed their excellent range of products - starting out at the Sibelius Academy while also working on live sound.
ELECTRONICS
Sonic State

Plug-In Offers A New Approach To Tremolo

Dragonfly automatically syncs the tremolo effect applied on a track using various triggers 22/10/21. The designers of BLEASS Dragonfly, (Available for Win / Mac / iOS), tell us that it is a completely new approach to tremolo effect which brings new sonic possibilities to all music producers. This is what they have to say about it...
ELECTRONICS
Sonic State

Spectrasonics Launch Sonic Extensions

New brand adds artisan sounds, features & FX for Omnisphere 20/10/21. Spectrasonics has launched Sonic Extensions, a new brand of innovative products for Omnisphere built by the company's development team. They say that the unique features of Sonic Extensions bring a new experience for Omnisphere users, by significantly extending the capabilities and sounds of the instrument.
ELECTRONICS
Sonic State

Nektar Introduces Impact LX Mini

Ultra-portable MIDI controller with performance features and hands-on DAW & instrument control 18/10/21. Nektar Technology, Inc tells us that their new Impact LX Mini USB MIDI controller keyboard has everything needed to play, perform or produce on the move. A spokesperson said, "Two independent on-board arpeggiators, the unique 'Part 2' momentary feature and Nektar DAW Integration make LX Mini a powerful instrument for computer-based music setups with hardware-synth-style tactile control."
ELECTRONICS
Sonic State

How It Works: Dolby ATMOS With Yoad Nevo

We take a look at the new Multi-channel mix tech 18/10/21. NOTE: To hear the Binaural Mix : please use headphones. Regular Sonic TALK panelist Yoad Nevo has had a certified Dolby ATMOS system installed in his London studio. As an experienced surround mixer he is the perfect person to...
ELECTRONICS
Sonic State

Roland Announces TR-EDITOR Software

Free graphical Editor/Librarian for the TR-8S and TR-6S Rhythm Performers 20/10/21. Roland has introduced TR-EDITOR software. They say that the TR-EDITOR adds a graphical editor and librarian software for TR-8S and TR-6S users on Roland Cloud. This is what they have to say about it... Enhance your workflow with TR-EDITOR,...
ELECTRONICS
Sonic State

Spitfire Audio Branches Out Into Drill Music

Trinz Colours PST is designed for creating drill, grime or hip hop tracks 21/10/21. Spitfire Audio has released a new library that they say is the first release from a brand new creative division within Spitfire Audio - Quality Music Freak (QMF). They tell us that Trinz Colours PST offers fresh sounds, loops and textures from the heart of the UK drill scene. Here's the details direct from Spitfire Audio....
MUSIC
Sonic State

PreSonus Unveils Updated Monitors

Second-generation R65 V2 and R80 V2 active AMT studio monitors hit the stores 20/10/21. PreSonus is now shipping its second-generation R65 V2 and R80 V2 active AMT studio monitors. They say that the new monitor speakers feature more extensive control than the original R-series, incorporating the analog Acoustic Tuning controls from their Eris line. You get Low Cutoff, Mid Frequency, and High Frequency controls, as well as a three-position Acoustic Space switch that allows you to compensate for the acoustic results of speaker placement against a wall or in a corner. Presonus tells us that an upgraded 140W (75W LF + 65W HF) Class A/B power amplifier provides ample headroom and even warmer, smoother overall frequency response for distortion-free, non-fatiguing performance, even at higher volumes. Here's more details direct from the company...
ELECTRONICS

