MPC Masterclass Courses

Second-generation R65 V2 and R80 V2 active AMT studio monitors hit the stores 20/10/21. PreSonus is now shipping its second-generation R65 V2 and R80 V2 active AMT studio monitors. They say that the new monitor speakers feature more extensive control than the original R-series, incorporating the analog Acoustic Tuning controls from their Eris line. You get Low Cutoff, Mid Frequency, and High Frequency controls, as well as a three-position Acoustic Space switch that allows you to compensate for the acoustic results of speaker placement against a wall or in a corner. Presonus tells us that an upgraded 140W (75W LF + 65W HF) Class A/B power amplifier provides ample headroom and even warmer, smoother overall frequency response for distortion-free, non-fatiguing performance, even at higher volumes. Here's more details direct from the company...

ELECTRONICS ・ 4 DAYS AGO