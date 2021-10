PITTSBURGH, Pa. – After a week off, the Pitt football team will resume play on Saturday when the Panthers travel to Blacksburg to face Virginia Tech at 3:30 p.m. Virginia Tech is reeling after a three-point loss to No. 14 Notre Dame. The Hokies led by eight points with under four minutes remaining before allowing Jack Coan and the Fighting Irish to march down the field for a touchdown followed by a two-point conversion to tie the game. After forcing a Virginia Tech three-and-out, the Irish were able to drive into field goal range. Jonathan Doerer made a 48-yard field goal with 17 seconds remaining to prevail 32-29.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 12 DAYS AGO