On Wednesday last week, a reporter reminded Rory McIlroy of an unfortunate fact. “It seems astonishing to us that you’re [ranked] No. 14,” the reporter said, which was the truth. McIlroy had spent the last four months outside the top 10 in the world, a stretch we hadn’t seen from him since his rookie season on Tour. Just five days after that reminder, it is no longer an issue, for McIlroy nor the reporter.

GOLF ・ 6 DAYS AGO