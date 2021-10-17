Josh Heupel recaps Tennessee-Ole Miss game

No. 14 Ole Miss (5-1, 2-1 SEC) defeated Tennessee (4-3, 2-2), 31-26, Saturday at Neyland Stadium.

Following the contest, first-year Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel met with media and discussed the Week 7 matchup.

“First, I just want to acknowledge for the few fans, what transpired at the end and disappointed on how the game ended as things were being thrown from the crowd, but I know that’s very few of our crowd members,” Heupel said. “For most of the football games, that was an unbelievable atmosphere to see Vol Nation show out the way they did. From the Vol Walk to the stadium, to the atmosphere inside of the stadium, I thought we’re awesome.

“Those were two good football teams who played hard tonight. Unfortunately, we got the short end of the stick. I talked to our guys in the locker room and was disappointed because didn’t think we played smart enough in all three phases of the football game. We didn’t play smart enough to make the plays that were there for us and beat ourselves in some way. I’m not taking anything away from Ole Miss, that’s a really good football whose quarterback is a special player.”