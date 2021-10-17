CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Josh Heupel recaps Tennessee-Ole Miss game

By Dan Harralson
By Dan Harralson
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 6 days ago
No. 14 Ole Miss (5-1, 2-1 SEC) defeated Tennessee (4-3, 2-2), 31-26, Saturday at Neyland Stadium.

Following the contest, first-year Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel met with media and discussed the Week 7 matchup.

“First, I just want to acknowledge for the few fans, what transpired at the end and disappointed on how the game ended as things were being thrown from the crowd, but I know that’s very few of our crowd members,” Heupel said. “For most of the football games, that was an unbelievable atmosphere to see Vol Nation show out the way they did. From the Vol Walk to the stadium, to the atmosphere inside of the stadium, I thought we’re awesome.

“Those were two good football teams who played hard tonight. Unfortunately, we got the short end of the stick. I talked to our guys in the locker room and was disappointed because didn’t think we played smart enough in all three phases of the football game. We didn’t play smart enough to make the plays that were there for us and beat ourselves in some way. I’m not taking anything away from Ole Miss, that’s a really good football whose quarterback is a special player.”

saturdaydownsouth.com

Josh Heupel updates Tennessee QB Hendon Hooker's injury status

Tennessee Football coverage presented by — Tennessee has dealt with a revolving door at the quarterback position this season thanks to one injury after another. On Saturday night against Ole Miss, starter Henson Hooker went down late in the 4th quarter with what appeared to be an injury to his lower right leg.
TENNESSEE STATE
On3.com

Josh Heupel gushes over Tennessee fans selling out Neyland Stadium

Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel challenged fans to show up and show out for Saturday’s primetime matchup against Ole Miss. After Volunteer fans sold out Neyland Stadium, Heupel gushed over the “greatest fanbase in America.”. “We’ve got the greatest fanbase in America,” Heupel said on Wednesday’s SEC coaches teleconference. “That’s...
TENNESSEE STATE
Yardbarker

Watch: Josh Heupel Addresses Media for Final Time in Ole Miss Week

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — As Tennessee’s matchup with No. 13 Ole Miss creeps closer, Josh Heupel took to the podium Thursday morning to address the media for the final time before Saturday night’s kickoff (7:30 p.m., SEC Network). Heupel addressed how the Vols will contain Matt Corral, gave an update on...
COLLEGE SPORTS
247Sports

Heupel discusses officials' explanations of key calls in Ole Miss game

Tennessee tight end Jacob Warren being ruled down short of the first-down marker on a late fourth-down pass Saturday night wasn’t the only time a questionable call or decision by the officials impacted the Vols in their 31-26 loss to No. 13 Ole Miss. From a rash of injury timeouts to a key call that wiped off an early touchdown, officiating was a frequent source of discussion during and after the game.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Aberdeen News

What Josh Heupel thinks recruits are seeing in Tennessee football after South Carolina blowout

Josh Heupel had to wait a few months to host recruits in his first months as the Tennessee football coach due to a dead period. Then Heupel, who grew up in Aberdeen, had to wait to show recruits what the Vols will look like on the field under his leadership. But after six games and more than four months of recruiting visits, Heupel believes recruits are liking what Tennessee is showing.
TENNESSEE STATE
On3.com

Josh Heupel challenges fans ahead of Ole Miss matchup

Head coach Josh Heupel challenged Volunteer fans to show up and show out ahead of a critical matchup with No. 13 Ole Miss in primetime on Saturday. “Ole Miss is a really good football team,” Heupel said on Monday. “Looking forward to an electric atmosphere this weekend. We need everybody in orange and white at the stadium, be there early, be loud and make it a hostile environment for the opponent that’s coming in. A really good football team that we’re facing in all three phases. Obviously offensively their quarterback’s a special player and has done a tremendous job here this season in particular, but last season as well. Dynamic playmaker that we’ve got to make it tough on him all night long, got to do a great job of bottling him up as well.”
COLLEGE SPORTS
247Sports

Heupel: Sold-out Ole Miss game 'extremely exciting' for Vols' players

First-year Tennessee coach Josh Heupel has praised the Vols’ fans over the past several weeks for their support and for producing the game-day atmosphere inside Neyland Stadium. It didn’t matter to him that they drew crowds well below the 100-year-old stadium’s official capacity of 102,455 for their first four home games this season.
COLLEGE SPORTS
247Sports

Everything Josh Heupel said to kick off Ole Miss week

Tennessee kept its momentum rolling last week by following up the blowout win at Missouri with another strong performance in a 45-20 victory against South Carolina last week at Neyland Stadium. Now first-year head coach Josh Heupel and the Vols (3-2, 2-1 SEC) are back at home for a second straight time in SEC play with 13th-ranked Ole Miss, led by former Tennessee head coach Lane Kiffin coming to Knoxville this week. To start the week, Heupel met with the media on campus in Knoxville on Monday for his weekly press conference.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Vols coach Heupel on slowing Ole Miss QB Matt Corral

Heisman-hopeful quarterback Matt Corral is an elite talent for the Rebels offense, and Tennessee knows it. Corral has thrown a touchdown in 17-straight games and has completed 69% of his passes this season, without a single interception. He’s also racked up 255 rushing yards and eight touchdowns.
KNOXVILLE, TN
On3.com

Josh Heupel discusses challenges Ole Miss defense presents

First-year Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel this Saturday has his biggest home game since his hiring in Knoxville, as the Tennessee Volunteers face off against former Tennessee head coach Lane Kiffin, now coaching the No. 13 Ole Miss Rebels. Defeating Ole Miss would be a statement win for Tennessee, one...
KNOXVILLE, TN
wivk.com

Quotes: Heupel & Players – Vols Turn Attention To Primetime Clash With Ole Miss

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Looking for its third-straight victory in conference play, the Tennessee football program turned the page to Week 7 and began preparations Monday for No. 13/14 Ole Miss to visit Knoxville this weekend. The Vols and Rebels will square off under the lights on Saturday night, with kickoff from Neyland Stadium set for 7:30 p.m. ET on SEC Network.
KNOXVILLE, TN
rockytopinsider.com

WATCH: Heupel Gives Final Message Before Ole Miss

Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel knows how important this game will be for Tennessee. Not because of the opposing head coach, nor the sell-out crowd. In Heupel’s mind, this game is the most important simply because it is the next. “This is the biggest game of the season because it’s...
COLLEGE SPORTS
rockytopinsider.com

Heupel ‘Believes’ Handful Of Injured Vols Will Be Available Against Ole Miss

Tennessee has been banged up throughout the first half of the 2021 season. That continued Saturday against South Carolina when four Vol starters weren’t able to play. First year head coach Josh Heupel updated the health of those players Monday, saying that linebacker Juwan Mitchell will miss the rest of the season with a shoulder injury.
COLLEGE SPORTS
