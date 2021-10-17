CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texans activate rookie WR Nico Collins, elevate OL Lane Taylor from practice squad

By Brandon Scott
(SportsRadio 610) - The Texans activated rookie wide receiver Nico Collins from the injured reserve ahead of Sunday's game against the Indianapolis Colts.

Collins has not played since sustaining a shoulder injury in Week 2 when the Texans visited the Cleveland Browns. Getting him back not only improves Houston's wide receiver depth, but Collins is also one of their better blockers in the run game at that position.

In other roster moves, the Texans elevated offensive lineman Lane Taylor from the practice squad. Houston's offensive line has been decimated by injuries with Pro Bowl left tackle out with a thumb injury; right tackle Marcus Cannon on injured reserve with a back injury; and starting center Justin Britt out with a knee injury.

Geron Christian Sr. could start at left tackle, or they could move Tytus Howard from left guard to tackle. If that happened, Taylor could step in at guard. Justin McCray will likely take Britt's snaps at center. Charlie Heck is the right tackle in Cannon's absence.

Brandon Scott manages digital content for SportsRadio 610. Follow him on Twitter @brandonkscott.

The Spun

Steelers Reportedly Bringing In Notable WR

The Pittsburgh Steelers have a need at wide receiver, and it looks like they’re about to add one who was on the verge of signing elsewhere. According to NFL Network’s Aditi Kinkhabwala, the Steelers are bringing in Anthony Miller for a physical. If signed, Miller would likely help ease the loss of JuJu Smith-Schuster due to a season-ending injury.
NFL
The Spun

Look: Cam Newton Had 2 Big Announcements Tonight

Veteran NFL quarterback Cam Newton, who’s been unsigned since getting released by the New England Patriots prior to the start of the regular season, had two big announcements in his latest video posted to YouTube. Newton, speaking in his “Funky Friday” video, confirmed that he has received the COVID-19 vaccine....
NFL
The Spun

Broncos Announce Injury Update For Star Pass Rusher Von Miller

UPDATE: Miller has now been ruled out. Before Thursday night’s game against the Cleveland Browns, Denver Broncos pass rusher Von Miller had a bold message. “I will play well in this game,” Miller said, per Broncos insider Aric DiLalla. “I’m going to have a great game… I don’t know who the tackle I’m going against is, but I’m going to kill him.”
NFL
