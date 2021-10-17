Texans activate rookie WR Nico Collins, elevate OL Lane Taylor from practice squad

(SportsRadio 610) - The Texans activated rookie wide receiver Nico Collins from the injured reserve ahead of Sunday's game against the Indianapolis Colts.

Collins has not played since sustaining a shoulder injury in Week 2 when the Texans visited the Cleveland Browns. Getting him back not only improves Houston's wide receiver depth, but Collins is also one of their better blockers in the run game at that position.

In other roster moves, the Texans elevated offensive lineman Lane Taylor from the practice squad. Houston's offensive line has been decimated by injuries with Pro Bowl left tackle out with a thumb injury; right tackle Marcus Cannon on injured reserve with a back injury; and starting center Justin Britt out with a knee injury.

Geron Christian Sr. could start at left tackle, or they could move Tytus Howard from left guard to tackle. If that happened, Taylor could step in at guard. Justin McCray will likely take Britt's snaps at center. Charlie Heck is the right tackle in Cannon's absence.

Brandon Scott manages digital content for SportsRadio 610. Follow him on Twitter @brandonkscott.

