CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Accidents

Massive overnight fire at the Market Street Warf

WWL-AMFM
WWL-AMFM
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Hpz6y_0cTvkYyR00
Photo credit NOFD Twitter

A huge fire broke out last night around 11 PM at the old Market Street Warf, burning for several hours before it finally was tamped down. The fire stretched four blocks long at its peak and lit up the area through the night.

Officials don’t know what sparked the fire at the moment, but at its peak it stretched up to four blocks long and was brightly visible all the way across the river on the West Bank.

Over 40 firefighters and 16 total units were required to tame the blaze. The uniquely apocalyptic scenes were in part propelled by the fact that the pilings were covered in creosote, a preservative.

Despite the inferno stretching for blocks and burning for several hours, no injures were reported.

Comments / 24

Related
wglt.org

Fatal Market Street apartment fire termed 'suspicious'

The Bloomington Fire Department said Wednesday the apartment fire at 603 W. Market St. that killed a 62-year-old man involves "suspicious circumstances." Bloomington police have joined the investigation as has the State Fire Marshal's office. The McLean County coroner's office has identified the man who died as Tyrone Hoy. The...
BLOOMINGTON, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Warf#Market Street#Firefighters#West Bank#Accident#Nofd Photo
Seaside Signal

Fire at Street home

Chimney fire damages Gearhart home; all occupants safe. There were no injuries at a two-alarm house fire on Cottage late Friday.
GEARHART, OR
montanarightnow.com

Almira school building destroyed in massive fire

ALMIRA, Wash. - Fire crews are responding the a massive fire at the Almira School building in Lincoln County. The fire started late Tuesday afternoon in the elementary wing of the building. The school was closed and there were no injuries reported from the fire so far. The school principal...
ALMIRA, WA
News On 6

2 People, Dog Escape Overnight House Fire

Two people and their dog are safe Friday morning after escaping a house fire overnight near 15th and Peoria. Tulsa firefighters say the fire started in the attic. They say it appear the fire was electrical, but the cause is still under investigation. Nobody was reported injured.
TULSA, OK
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KTBS

Shreveport woman injured in overnight apartment fire

SHREVEPORT, La. - A Shreveport woman suffered minor injuries in an apartment fire early Thursday morning. Firefighters responded to the Oaks Meadows Apartments on Centenary Boulevard at Topeka Street just before 2 a.m. Authorities say the woman was treated at the scene by firefighters. The cause of the fire remains...
SHREVEPORT, LA
WSET

Large fire erupts at Danville manufacturing plant overnight

DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — A mechanical error led to a large fire at Blue Ridge Fiberboard in Danville overnight. The incident happened in the 200 block of Celetex Drive at around 2:30 a.m. Upon arrival, police discovered much of the fire was coming from oil leaking from a large asphalt...
DANVILLE, VA
Pueblo Chieftain

Multiple trailers damaged in overnight fire at Dreamland Mobile Home Park in Pueblo

An overnight fire was reported in the Dreamland Mobile Home Park on Oct. 14 that damaged multiple properties but injured no one. "It was big," said Lyn Higby, the park's manager. "There was three fire trucks, 13 cop cars, an AMR ambulance, and then we had Black Hills and Xcel Energy come to make sure there was no electricity or gas involved."
PUEBLO, CO
YourErie

One person hospitalized in overnight shooting on East 8th Street

One person was taken to the hospital after a shooting in Erie overnight. It happened in the 700 block of East 8th Street just after 12:30 a.m. Monday. According to Erie Police, one person was shot inside a home. That person was taken to the hospital with a non life-threatening injury. There is no word […]
ERIE, PA
Bangor Daily News

Overnight fire at Old Town mill storage building is quickly contained

A fire broke out overnight at a facility that stores wood chips at the ND Paper mill in Old Town. The blaze was quickly contained, and it hasn’t halted production at the pulp mill, Brennan Burks, an ND Paper spokesperson, said Friday. The fire affected a building that stores wood...
OLD TOWN, ME
onscene.tv

Three-Alarm Massive Junkyard Fire | San Diego

10.16.2021 | 12:00 PM | OTAY MESA – A fire of unknown cause broke out in the back portion of the Stevens Towing Yard and spread quickly. This area has limited water lines and the firefighters ran out of water quickly. The entire yard is full of junk cars and...
SAN DIEGO, CA
WCAX

Putney auto shop destroyed in overnight fire

PUTNEY, Vt. (WCAX) - Fire crews responded to a large fire in Putney early Saturday morning. The fire was on Main Street at Rod’s Towing & Repair. The business posted on Facebook saying they lost everything, but no one was hurt. The Guilford Volunteer Fire Department was one of the...
PUTNEY, VT
News On 6

TFD: Stolen Truck Set On Fire Overnight

Tulsa firefighters say someone stole a pickup truck overnight and set it on fire in a wooded area near Admiral and 129th East Avenue. According to the Tulsa Fire Department, crews received a call around 1 a.m. on Friday morning from people living in a mobile home park. Firefighters say...
TULSA, OK
wbrz.com

Cause of overnight Baton Rouge house fire unknown

Baton Rouge - Fire investigators were unable Monday morning to determine the cause of a fire in the 700 block of Dentation Drive. Baton Rouge Fire Department saying they believe the fire ignited in the dining room of the house before spreading throughout the home.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WWL-AMFM

WWL-AMFM

New Orleans, LA
7K+
Followers
8K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

All the local breaking news stories from New Orleans.

 https://www.audacy.com/wwl

Comments / 0

Community Policy