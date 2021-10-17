Massive overnight fire at the Market Street Warf

Photo credit NOFD Twitter

A huge fire broke out last night around 11 PM at the old Market Street Warf, burning for several hours before it finally was tamped down. The fire stretched four blocks long at its peak and lit up the area through the night.

Officials don’t know what sparked the fire at the moment, but at its peak it stretched up to four blocks long and was brightly visible all the way across the river on the West Bank.

Over 40 firefighters and 16 total units were required to tame the blaze. The uniquely apocalyptic scenes were in part propelled by the fact that the pilings were covered in creosote, a preservative.

Despite the inferno stretching for blocks and burning for several hours, no injures were reported.