Helicopter crash in southwestern Germany leaves 3 dead

(Beach Park, IL) A multi-vehicle crash in Beach Park left one person dead, and several people injured. The crash took place Friday night on Green Bay Road just north of Wadsworth Road. Lake County Sheriff’s officials say a preliminary investigation showed that a Jeep was making an illegal pass of a tow truck carrying a semi-tractor…when the Jeep hit a Kia head-on. That crash then caused the Jeep to list into the tow truck…a Ford Explorer was also involved in the wreck. The driver of the Kia, a Zion man, was hospitalized and later died. An 11 and 13-year-old in that same vehicle were also critically injured, and were not wearing seatbelts at the time of the crash. Four others were hospitalized with minor injuries. The incident remains under investigation.

BEACH PARK, IL ・ 12 DAYS AGO