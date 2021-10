Jurgen Klopp has warned the Premier League there is more to come from Mohamed Salah.Salah scored for the eighth consecutive game in all competitions and also produced an exquisite pass for Sadio Mane’s opener in Liverpool’s 5-0 demolition of Watford on Saturday.Roberto Firmino netted a hat-trick as the Reds condemned Claudio Ranieri to defeat in his first game in charge of the Hornets.And Liverpool boss Klopp had an ominous warning for rivals when asked about his in-form Egyptian.“He’s a top-class professional, he likes training, the physical part of it, the tactical part of it and he’s a top, top professional,”...

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 6 DAYS AGO