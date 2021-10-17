Sunday Morning Links

With the 2021 season having come to a close, we are looking back at the year that was for members of the Texas Rangers. Today we are looking at outfielder Joey Gallo. Ah, man. Writing about Joey Gallo means thinking about Joey Gallo, and about how Gallo is no longer a Ranger, and the complex mix of emotions and feelings that brings. Gallo was, coming into the 2021 season, the only Ranger left standing I had real strong feelings about, real strong emotional ties as a fan. Not only was he my favorite Ranger player, he was the only player on the team I could see as an option to be my “favorite.” Once he was traded, I didn’t really have a favorite Ranger player any more. There were players I liked, players I found interesting, players who I was more attached to than others...but once Gallo was gone, there was no longer a true “favorite” player, someone I would stan and go to war for and sweat their performance and be emotionally invested in, the way I was with Gallo, and with Elvis Andrus, and with Ian Kinsler, and a few others over the years.

