For the first time in the 2021 season, the Pittsburgh Steelers will play under the lights in primetime football. They will host the Seattle Seahawks, who made the cross country trip having recently placed Russell Wilson and Chris Carson on injured reserve. The Seahawks defense has been soft this season, mostly relying on outstanding offensive play. It will be tough for that to happen with Geno Smith at the helm against this Steelers defense. Both teams sit at 2-3 at the bottom of their respective divisions.

NFL ・ 6 DAYS AGO