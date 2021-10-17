Dolphins vs. Jaguars game thread

Let’s get to the Philadelphia Eagles links ... I think I don’t want to let this week go by without a tribute to Zach Ertz, traded to Arizona on Friday. Zach Ertz scored the most important touchdown in the 88-year history of the Eagles. Let’s go back to February 2018, to Super Bowl 52, and let me tell you the story. If you love the Eagles, you may not need to be reminded—it may be seared on your brain. With 2:25 left in the fourth quarter, Philadelphia trailed New England 33-32. Eagles ball, third-and-seven, at the New England 11. Coach Doug Pederson said into quarterback Nick Foles’ helmet, “Wristband 145. Wristband 145!” For this Super Bowl, Foles had 194 plays in tiny agate type on the wristband. Pederson scanned all his third-down calls and found number 145, a triple-bunch formation clustered to the right, a speedy back in Star motion (sprintout motion), and Ertz alone at the left of the formation. In the huddle, Foles found 145 on his wrist and said, “Gun trey left, open buster star motion, 383 X follow Y slant.” From the NFL Films wiring of the game, Patriots defensive coordinator Matt Patricia said on the sidelines: “Third-down here. We’re gonna have to double 86.” On the biggest play of the game, the Patriots planned to double Ertz. And the Patriots messed up, big-time. The Eagles thought if they put running back Corey Clement in motion to the right as the fourth option on the right, safety Duron Harmon would leave the double-team on Ertz to follow the speedy Clement. As I wrote a week later: “So the Patriots did not double 86. How does Patricia’s communication not get to the field on the biggest play of the season—or how do the Patriots not account for the real possibility of the safety vacating his space to follow a motion man? That’s something that will haunt the Patriots, the way they’ve haunted so many teams since the turn of the century.”

NFL ・ 5 DAYS AGO