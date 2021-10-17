CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
'American Pickers' Fans Can't Get Enough of Danielle Colby's Latest Pics

By Clayton Edwards
Outsider.com
Outsider.com
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ck1HN_0cTvidVc00

American Pickers premiered over a decade ago. Since then, social media has changed how people experience their favorite television shows. Today, social media allows us to connect with the stars on a different level. We’re able to see a glimpse of what their lives are like when the TV cameras aren’t rolling. This is especially true for Danielle Colby.

Fans of the show know that she’s a lover of all things vintage. Additionally, she is the one who holds down the fort at Antique Archaeology while also helping Mike find new places to pick. Sometimes, she even lends her expertise to the folks in the field to help them appraise the antiques they’ve found. In short, Dani keeps things running smoothly for the American Pickers crew.

Now, thousands of fans follow her Instagram account to see what she’s up to behind the scenes. They can learn so much about Danielle Colby, her family, and her passions in life.

After the drama surrounding Frank Fritz’s departure from the show, Danielle Colby disabled comments on her posts. However, these photos are getting a ton of likes.

Danielle Colby Shares Glimpses of Her Life

For instance, over 5,700 people liked this photo. It’s a stunning shot of Danielle Colby wearing a white dress while relaxing in the ocean. The way that her dress blends with the blue water combined with the intense and smoldering expression on her face captured their attention.

Danielle Colby shared this photo two days ago. Since then, over 2,300 people have double-tapped on the post.

It gives us a look at Danielle Colby with her fiancé, Jeremy Scheuch. In the adorable snapshot, the happy couple poses for a goofy selfie on what is most likely a Puerto Rican beach.

Dani shared this photo of her and her pup a day ago. She’s wearing a huge smile and snuggling her furry friend. This post gives fans some insight into what is going on in the American Pickers world.

In the caption, Danielle Colby said that her “mini trip back to Iowa” is over and she’s headed home. In recent months, she’s posted about being on the road with Mike and his new girlfriend. If we add those things together it could mean that they’ve just finished shooting another season of the show. On top of that, it’s an incredibly cute picture of Dani and her dog.

Making Cents
6d ago

YES.....because the TV show has become unwatchable.

Outsider.com

Outsider.com

