CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

How ‘Maverick’ Star James Garner Had ‘Different Mindset’ About Hollywood, According to His Daughter

By Michael Freeman
Outsider.com
Outsider.com
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Qa5bw_0cTviarR00

Legendary actor and Maverick star James Garner was as influential as he was prominent in entertainment media. Interestingly, his daughter said he had a “different mindset” regarding Hollywood compared to most people.

Fox News spoke to Gigi Garner last year about her father’s work and keeping his legacy alive. Later in the interview, she shared he looked at the world a bit differently than most did at the time. “He had a very different mindset and went about things, even in the industry, much differently than other people did,” said Gigi. “He had a core sense of moral values…He was truly an exemplary human being. He marched on Washington with Martin Luther King when it was not a popular thing to do.”

Additionally, this mindset extended more than the entertainment industry and moral values. James was resolute in his beliefs and stood up for them if needed. “He sued a major studio while being threatened, ‘You’ll never work in this town again.’ Over Maverick, of course,” Gigi disclosed. “He won that lawsuit. He also sued over Rockford. My dad was very convinced in his beliefs and if he believed he was in the right, he was going to stand up for that.”

Gigi also disclosed Garner always wanted to learn new skills and was eager to try new things. For instance, when he did Grand Prix, Gigi said he did his own stunts and learned how to be a race car driver. “He loved to work; that was his thing. Whatever it was, he was the first one there in the morning.”

‘NCIS’ Star Mark Harmon Took James Garner’s Advice to Heart

To this day, Mark Harmon’s career is thriving, especially with his long-established role of Leroy Jethro Gibbs on NCIS. As it turns out, his successful career and professional outlook may have been in large part because of a piece of advice James Garner gave him.

Serving as Harmon’s mentor, the late actor naturally passed on a lot of useful advice regarding the profession. Speaking to TVInsider in 2017, Harmon discloses advice he keeps close to his chest to this day.

“Choose your mentors carefully,” Harmon said. “A big one for me was James Garner. That was the kind of career I wanted. Jim would always say, ‘I don’t care who’s the No. 1 guy in the business right now. That doesn’t last. I just want to be in that Top 10 for 30 years!’ For him, it was all about the long haul. I never forgot that.”

Though his tenure on NCIS seems to be up, there’s no denying how long and pronounced Harmon’s career has been. His film and movie appearances begin in the early 70s and he’s still going strong today.

Comments / 8

Michael Kurse
6d ago

A Class Act. There isn't a show or movie he appeared in that wasn't made better by his presence. We miss you! Jim!

Reply
33
Robin Miller
5d ago

I've always liked James Garner. I thought he was awfully handsome. To learn he marched with Dr. King is incredibly touching. I never knew. My mom absolutely adored him too.

Reply
6
Anne Shea
6d ago

I loved every movie or show he appeared in!! Miss you Jim!!!

Reply
19
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
Popculture

'NCIS': How Gibbs Got His Boat out of the Basement

When NCIS returned Monday night with an all-new episode of Season 19, it finally solved one of the longest-running mysteries in the show's history. For nearly two decades now, fans of the CBS police procedural series have questioned and theorized over one baffling sticking point: How did Mark Harmon's Agent Leroy Jethro Gibbs get his boat out of the basement? It turns out, the answer is pretty simple.
TV SERIES
geekspin

Why did Mark Harmon leave NCIS?

Mark Harmon has exited NCIS after 18 years of playing Special Agent Leroy Jethro Gibbs. The show’s October 11th episode was Harmon’s final installment as the lead of the long-running CBS police procedural. In the said episode, titled Great Wide Open, Gibbs and Special Agent Timothy McGee (Sean Murray) solved the case of a wealthy CEO hiring a contract killer to murder those who were opposed to opening a copper mine in Alaska. By the end of the installment, Gibbs decided to stay in Alaska indefinitely, opting not to return to his job in NCIS. “I’m not going back, Tim,” Gibbs told McGee. “I’m not going back home.”
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
James Garner
Person
Martin Luther King
Person
Mark Harmon
Hello Magazine

NCIS star Michael Weatherly sparks mass fan reaction with latest post

NCIS star Michael Weatherly has sparked a huge reaction from fans with his latest post. Taking to Twitter this week, the 53-year-old actor shared a throwback photo of himself and co-star Cote de Pablo from the set of the naval drama - and fans were all saying the same thing in the replies!
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

‘NCIS: Los Angeles’ Star Daniela Ruah Celebrates National Son’s Day with the Cutest Photo Ever

The other day, parents worldwide took the time to honor their daughters. Now, it’s time for all their sons to shine. Celebrities have joined in on the occasion as well, with tributes flying in from “Law & Order’s” Chris Meloni and “NCIS: Hawai’i” star Vannessa Lachey. Now, “NCIS: Los Angeles” star Daniela Ruah wants in on it too. She is the proud mother of River and Sierra. A recent Instagram post from the star celebrates one of these “little doodles” and it’s honestly too cute not to share.
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

‘Wheel of Fortune’: Maggie Sajak Reveals Shock That Dad Pat Doesn’t Keep Track of One Thing

Pat Sajak has been the host of Wheel of Fortune for a long time. He’s been with the series for so long that he’s the longest-running game show host of all time. So it would make sense that he knows Wheel’s gameplay inside and out. But there is one thing that Sajak doesn’t keep track of, and his daughter just learned about it today. And as she told her Instagram followers, she’s “still processing” the news.
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hollywood#Race Car Driver#Fox News#Rockford#Grand Prix#Ncis
AOL Corp

Meg Ryan, 59, makes rare red carpet appearance

Meg Ryan hasn't been on a red carpet for nearly two years, but it doesn't mean she forgot how to work one. The When Harry Met Sally... actress, 59, lit up the red carpet at Saturday's Academy Museum of Motion Pictures long-awaited opening gala in Los Angeles. She wore a long black and pink gown by Ulyana Sergeenko for the step-and-repeat in front of photographers. She also wore black, open-toe platform heels and styled her signature sun-kissed, wavy blond locks down.
LOS ANGELES, CA
HollywoodLife

Tom Selleck’s Wife: Meet Jillie Mack, His Love For Over 33 Years

Find out everything to know about ‘Blue Bloods’ actor Tom Selleck’s wife of more than three decades — British actress Jillie Mack. Blue Bloods star Tom Selleck and former West End performer Jillie Mack are among the most low key couples in Hollywood. The A-list Magnum P.I. star has been married to British born Jillie for more than three decades, however very little is known about their romance. The couple met when Tom was in London filming the movie Lassiter, and his future wife caught his eye when he saw the stage production of Cats on the West End. Here’s everything you need to know about Jillie.
RELATIONSHIPS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
ComicBook

Married with Children Star Katey Sagal Hit By Car

Married with Children actress Katey Sagal was hit by a car while crossing the street in Los Angeles. The incident was reported by TMZ today and an ambulance was on-hand to transport her to the hospital for the injuries. Luckily for Sagal, they don't seem to be life-threatening. But, it is still a scary situation. Reports indicate that she should be released before the weekend is over. The driver in question actually stopped to assist her after the accident. A lot of fans are relieved to hear it wasn't anything series. Married with Children is a beloved show from the 1990s. Sagal has also been huge on Sons of Anarchy as Gemma Teller. She's even made a return to broadcast television with her presence on The Conners over at ABC. So, a wild moment leads to not much more than a bump in the road for a television fan-favorite.
TV & VIDEOS
Outsider.com

‘Blue Bloods’: Why Actor Amy Carlson Thinks Fans Were So Heartbroken Over Linda Reagan’s Death

There is no question about it — Blue Bloods actress Amy Carlson connected on a different level with fans of the show. The 53-year-old Amy Carlson has been around the block a time or two when it comes to her acting career. By now, she is a well known actress having starred in shows like NBC’s Third Watch and Another World. But she is perhaps she is most famous for her distintive role as Linda Reagan in Blue Bloods. However, her character died in a helicopter crash after seven seasons of the show.
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

Before ‘Gilligan’s Island,’ Bob Denver was Joined by ‘Happy Days’ Actor Ron Howard on ‘Dobie Gillis’

Talk about your sitcom mashup, Outsiders. Bob Denver, before his success on “Gilligan’s Island,” starred in another show with Ron Howard. Howard, obviously, played Opie Taylor on “The Andy Griffith Show” and Richie Cunningham on “Happy Days.” So, what show did Denver and Howard both appear on at the same time? “Dobie Gillis,” or as it is formally called “The Many Loves of Dobie Gillis.”
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

Outsider.com

265K+
Followers
26K+
Post
88M+
Views
ABOUT

Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

 https://outsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy