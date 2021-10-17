CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Protests

Pro-military protesters turn out for second day in Sudanese capital

The Guardian
The Guardian
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3z28j0_0cTviY2r00
Photograph: Ashraf Shazly/AFP/Getty Images

Hundreds of pro-military Sudanese protesters have rallied for a second day in Khartoum, in an escalation of what the prime minister, Abdalla Hamdok, called the “worst and most dangerous crisis” of the country’s precarious transition.

The protesters are demanding the dissolution of Sudan’s post-dictatorship interim government, saying it has failed them politically and economically.

“The sit-in continues, we will not leave until the government is dismissed,” said Ali Askouri, one of the organisers. “We have officially asked the Sovereign Council [the military-civilian body that oversees the transition] not to interact with this government any more.”

Sudanese politics is reeling from divisions among the factions steering the transition from three decades of iron-fisted rule by Omar al-Bashir. Bashir was ousted by the army in April 2019 in the face of mass protests driven by the Forces for Freedom and Change (FFC), a civilian alliance that became a key plank of the transition.

The latest demonstrations, left undisturbed by security forces, have been organised by a splinter faction of the FFC. Critics allege that these protests are being driven by members of the military and security forces, and involve counter-revolutionary sympathisers with the former regime.

The protesters have converged on the presidential palace where the transitional authorities are based, shouting “One army, one people” and demanding a military government.

Sudan has undergone dramatic changes since the removal of Bashir, who is wanted by the international criminal court (ICC) on charges of genocide, war crimes and crimes against humanity in Darfur, where a conflict that began in 2003 killed 300,000 people.

The US removed Sudan from its list of state sponsors of terrorism in December 2020, eliminating a major hurdle to much-needed aid and investment.

But domestic support for the transitional government has waned in recent months amid a tough package of IMF-backed economic reforms including the slashing of fuel subsidies and a managed float of the Sudanese pound.

On 21 September the government said it had thwarted a coup attempt that it blamed on military officers and civilians linked to Bashir’s regime.

On Friday, Hamdok said the transition was facing its “worst and most dangerous” crisis.

On Saturday the finance minister, Jibril Ibrahim, addressed the crowd demanding the resignation of the government.

The mainstream faction of the FFC has said the crisis “is engineered by some parties to overthrow the revolutionary forces … paving the way for the return of remnants of the previous regime”.

Jaafar Hassan, a spokesperson for the FFC, called the pro-military sit-in “an episode in the scenario of a coup d’etat”. He said its aim was “to block the road to democracy because the participants in this sit-in are supporters of the former regime and foreign parties whose interests have been affected by the revolution”.

The demonstration heightens tensions before a rival rally planned for Thursday by the opposite side, to demand a full transfer of power to civilians. Hassan said the FFC organisers aim for “a demonstration of 1 million people … to show the world the position of the Sudanese people”.

Comments / 0

Related
FOX40

Witnesses: Ethiopian military airstrikes hit Tigray capital

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — Ethiopian military airstrikes hit the capital of the country’s Tigray region and killed at least three people, witnesses said Monday, returning the war abruptly to the city of Mekele after several months of peace. The airstrikes came days after a new military offensive was launched against the Tigray forces who have been fighting […]
MILITARY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Omar Al Bashir
UPI News

Two German soldiers arrested for trying to form paramilitary force to fight in Yemen

Oct. 20 (UPI) -- Two former German soldiers were arrested Wednesday on suspicion of starting a paramilitary group to fight in Yemen's civil war. The two men, identified as Arend-Adolf G. and Achim A., were arrested early Wednesday morning as they were "strongly suspected" of trying to recruit 100-150 other former soldiers and police officers to form a mercenary force to intervene in the conflict in Yemen, the federal prosecutor in Karlsruhe said in a statement.
MILITARY
The Independent

Libya FM: Security, stability necessary to usher in new govt

Libya’s chief diplomat says the transitional government is working to hold long-awaited elections later this year, but security and political and economic stability are necessary for a peaceful transition to a new government. Foreign Minister Najla Mangoush’s comments came in an interview with The Associated Press late Friday in the capital of Tripoli She spoke a day after the Libyan government hosted a high-level conference aimed at resolving the country’s thorniest issues ahead of elections scheduled for late December.“To reach a peaceful transition, attention must be paid to the security and military affairs and to push the wheel...
MIDDLE EAST
whbl.com

Pro-democracy protests flare up in Eswatini

MBABANE (Reuters) – Pro-democracy protests have flared up in Eswatini, months after authorities loyal to the southern African country’s absolute monarch quashed an earlier round of demonstrations using tear gas and water cannon. Asked for comment, government spokesman Sabelo Dlamini said he was not in the country and would respond...
ADVOCACY
primenewsghana.com

Sudan: Protesters demand military coup as crisis deepens

Opponents of Sudan's transition to democracy took to the streets of Khartoum on Saturday to call on the army to take control of the country. Several thousand demonstrators gathered outside the presidential palace as the country's political crisis deepens. Military and civilian groups have been sharing power since the toppling...
PROTESTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Crimes Against Humanity#War Crimes#Imf#Genocide#Protest Riot#Sudanese#The Sovereign Council#Ffc
newschain

Protesters in Sudan demand dissolution of military-civilian government

Thousands of Sudanese took to the streets in the capital, Khartoum, to call for the dissolving of the joint military-civilian government of prime minister Abdalla Hamdok. Saturday’s protest could further increase political tensions in Sudan, threatening its fragile transition to democracy more than two years after the military’s overthrow of autocrat Omar al-Bashir amid a public uprising against his rule.
PROTESTS
Washington Post

Sudanese protesters call for dissolving of joint government

CAIRO — Thousands of Sudanese took to the streets Saturday in the capital, Khartoum, to call for the dissolving of the joint military-civilian government of Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok. The protest could further increase political tensions in Sudan, threatening its fragile transition to democracy more than two years after the...
PROTESTS
Daily Gate City

Myanmar frees pro-democracy protesters

Ecstatic crowds in Myanmar greeted thousands of released pro-democracy prisoners on Tuesday, as jails across the country freed them under an amnesty issued by the military government. The order covered more than 5,600 people. Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​. You can license this story...
PROTESTS
BBC

Sudan protests: Tens of thousands march against military

Tens of thousands of supporters of Sudan's transitional government marched around the country as rival protesters continue to demand military rule. Deep divisions between military and civilian leaders are threatening to derail the transition to democracy. They agreed to share power in the aftermath of the 2019 overthrow of long-serving...
PROTESTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Terrorism
NewsBreak
Protests
AFP

Rival Sudan camps take to streets as tensions rise

Tens of thousands of supporters of Sudan's transition to a civilian-led democracy took to the streets Thursday, as rival demonstrators kept up a sit-in demanding a return to military rule. The mainstream faction backs the transition to civilian rule, while supporters of the breakaway faction are demanding that the military take over.
PROTESTS
AFP

Rare Libya conference seeks support ahead of landmark elections

Libya's fragile unity government hosted an international conference Thursday to build support ahead of the war-battered country's landmark December election. "Your presence is proof that we are on the road to peace," said the head of the interim government, Abdulhamid Dbeibah, promising that the vote would be held "on time" and urging "respect for the results". Libya and the UN have been striving to move past the violence that has wracked the North African nation since a 2011 NATO-backed uprising toppled and killed dictator Moamer Kadhafi. A ceasefire between eastern and western factions last year led to the unity government taking office in March with a mandate to take the country to elections.
WORLD
The Independent

UN envoy: Myanmar is now in conflict, could be failed state

The U.N. special envoy for Myanmar has warned that February's military takeover has led to armed conflict and if power isn’t returned to the people in a democratic way the country “will go in the direction of a failed state.”Christine Schraner Burgener told a U.N. news conference Thursday that conflict between the military, which took power on Feb. 1, and civilians and ethnic minorities is intensifying in many parts of the country.“The repression of the military has led to more than 1,180 deaths,” she said. “The army uses a range of tactics against civilian populations, including burning villages, looting...
WORLD
The Independent

Libya conference aims to salvage planned December elections

Libya is hosting an international conference aimed at resolving the country's thorniest issues ahead of general elections planned for December. Western, regional and United Nations representatives are meeting Thursday in the capital, Tripoli According to documents obtained by The Associated Press, several contentious issues are on the table, including maintaining the country's ceasefire, uniting the country's many armed groups under a single security body, and the withdrawal of foreign fighters. Libya has been engulfed in chaos since a NATO-backed uprising toppled longtime dictator Moammar Gadhafi in 2011. He was captured and killed by an armed group two months...
WORLD
The Independent

Campaigners stage climate protests across continents

Environmental campaigners staged protests on several continents Friday to press their demands for more government action to curb global warming ahead of the upcoming U.N. climate summit in Glasgow Protesters rallied in Uganda, Bangladesh India and Germany to call for measures that prevent dangerous levels of warming and take account of the plight of the world's poorest, who are particularly hard-hit by climate change.Thousands of mostly young people rallied at Berlin s iconic Brandenburg Gate, with many carrying banners calling on the next German government to place greater emphasis on tackling climate change.Three parties, including the environmentalist Greens, are negotiating to form a coalition government following the Sept. 26 election that saw outgoing Chancellor Angela Merkel s center-right Union bloc come second.The Union bloc is not part of those talks, though Merkel is expected to attend the U.N. climate talks next month in her role as head of a caretaker government.___Follow AP’s climate coverage at http://apnews.com/hub/climate
ENVIRONMENT
AFP

Chile violence a boost to far-right ahead of elections, say experts

Violent clashes between protesters and security forces on the streets of Chile this week could be playing into the hands of the far-right with a general election just one month away, experts say. That's why it is very important to keep in mind the context around these elections, especially regarding violent actions."
ADVOCACY
AFP

Somalia leaders agree to 'accelerate' election process

Somalia's president and prime minister say they have struck a deal to speed up the process for long-delayed elections, ending a simmering feud that threatened to plunge the Horn of Africa nation into fresh crisis. "I thank both the president and the prime minister for their compromises and showing responsibility...
POLITICS
The Guardian

The Guardian

37K+
Followers
24K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy