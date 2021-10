Our really warm 70 degree days are numbered here in New England. We have cooled off more this morning, to lows in the 30s inland and northwest, to the 40s southeast and some low 50s. A few clouds and showers are found in southeastern Mass., and those clear up by afternoon. Partly sunny skies are expected with highs in the 50s to low 60s with a northwest breeze.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 18 HOURS AGO