It feels like Hunter Renfroe can’t buy a hit these days. Renfroe put together a 1-for-14 clip at the plate through the first five games of the American League Championship Series. Wednesday was a particularly frustrating night for the veteran outfielder, who grounded into two double plays in the Red Sox’s 9-1 loss to the Astros at Fenway Park. One of those rally-killers came in the fifth inning when Boston only was down 1-0 and had runners on first and second with no outs.

MLB ・ 2 DAYS AGO