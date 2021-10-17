You boss Sera Gamble shares the story behind the finale's Taylor Swift needle drop

Taylor Swift’s re-recorded version of her Red album is arriving soon, and she promised fans in a social media post on Friday that “it’s worth the wait.” In her first Instagram Reel, Swift was a vision in red, including a puff-sleeve top, red nails, flowers, a dress on a hanger, shoes, jewelry and a wrapped, red present. All were displayed as the words “It’s a red season” appear and her re-recording for the track “Red” plays in the background. Swift captioned the Reel “21 days til November 12 and I *promise* it’s worth the wait❗️.” The re-recording is part of Swfit’s ongoing campaign to re-record her first six albums and regain some control over her back catalog. That’s after her perceived arch-enemy, artist manager Scooter Braun, bought her former Big Machine label. He has since been Public Enemy No. 1 to Swifties, despite many concilatory moves, and has since sold Swift’s masters for $300 million to investment firm Shamrock Holdings. Swift has also declined that firm’s peace overtures. Swift’s Red (Taylor’s Version) is out Nov. 12. The original appeared nine years ago. The new edition will include collaborations with Phoebe Bridgers, Chris Stapleton, and Ed Sheeran.

