You boss Sera Gamble shares the story behind the finale's Taylor Swift needle drop

By Chancellor Agard
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWarning: This article contains spoilers for the You season 3 finale. Joe Goldberg and Love Quinn's love story on You ended with the perfect song selection: Taylor Swift's "Exile." In the Netflix thriller's season 3 finale, the unstable suburban life that Joe (Penn Badgley) and Love (Victoria Pedretti) made...

Taylor Swift
Penn Badgley
Victoria Pedretti
Sera Gamble
Tati Gabrielle
