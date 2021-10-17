One person seriously injured in crash after hitting a tree and landing in gas station

Car Vs Tree into Gas Station - OFD - Conroy/Turkey Lake (Orlando Fire Department)

ORLANDO, Fla. — The Orlando Fire Department responded to a serious crash on Saturday morning.

The crash happened near the intersection of Conroy Road and Turkey Lake Road.

According to fire officials, a car hit a tree and went airborne before landing in a gas station.

The car suffered significant damage and caused some damage to the fuel pumps.

One patient was transported to the hospital as a trauma alert. There is no update on their condition at this time.

The crash remains under investigation.