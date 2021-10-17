CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Orlando, FL

One person seriously injured in crash after hitting a tree and landing in gas station

By Jack DeMarco
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QPAfW_0cTvfhrT00
Car Vs Tree into Gas Station - OFD - Conroy/Turkey Lake (Orlando Fire Department)

ORLANDO, Fla. — The Orlando Fire Department responded to a serious crash on Saturday morning.

>>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<

The crash happened near the intersection of Conroy Road and Turkey Lake Road.

According to fire officials, a car hit a tree and went airborne before landing in a gas station.

The car suffered significant damage and caused some damage to the fuel pumps.

One patient was transported to the hospital as a trauma alert. There is no update on their condition at this time.

The crash remains under investigation.

Comments / 4

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Orlando, FL
Accidents
City
Orlando, FL
Local
Florida Accidents
Orlando, FL
Crime & Safety
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Orlando, FL
55K+
Followers
69K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

WFTV Channel 9 is serving Central Florida local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wftv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy