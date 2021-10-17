CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
China

Weather, protest cloud Beijing flame-lighting rehearsal

By Associated Press
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleANCIENT OLYMPIA, Greece — Cloudy weather has disrupted the dress rehearsal for the Beijing Winter Olympics flame-lighting ceremony at the birthplace of the ancient Games...

Reuters

Beijing Games ready for Olympia flame but wary of protests

ATHENS, Oct 14 (Reuters) - The Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics will come into sharp focus with the ceremonial torch-lighting ceremony in Greece's ancient Olympia on Monday but opposition to the Games continues to grow more vocal. The Chinese capital will become the first city to host both the Winter and...
SPORTS
TheDailyBeast

‘No Genocide Games’: Protesters Disrupt Beijing Winter Olympics Flame-Lighting Ceremony

The 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics got off to a bad start Monday morning when activists protesting the Chinese government’s appalling human-rights record managed to mess up the traditional pre-Games flame-lighting ceremony in Greece. Ahead of each Games, the Olympic flame is ignited at the Greek birthplace of the ancient Olympics, the Temple of Hera at the site of Ancient Olympia. But, at Monday’s ceremony ahead of next year’s Games in Beijing, three protesters managed to vault a fence to enter the grounds in protest. According to AP, one of them held a banner that read “No genocide games” and another was heard shouting: “How can Beijing be allowed to host the Olympics given that they are committing a genocide against the Uighurs?” The activists were wrestled to the ground by police and detained, then the flame was eventually lit under heavy security. The torch will now be taken to Athens and given to Beijing organizers.
SOCIETY
dailynewsen.com

Beijing welcomes the Olympic flame amid protests

At a highly guarded airport ceremony, Cai Qi, Beijing's Communist Party Secretary, was presented with the flame. Beijing hosted the 2008 Summer Olympics, but it was not the open and democratic environment many had hoped for. On Monday, activists disrupted the flame-lighting ceremony in southern Greece. They accused the International...
SPORTS
#Beijing#Weather#Flame#Ancient Olympia#Peloponnese
froggyweb.com

Olympics-China lights Olympic flame in Beijing

BEIJING (Reuters) – China lit its Olympic flame on Wednesday after the arrival of the ceremonial torch from Athens, ahead of Beijing’s hosting of the 2022 Winter Games in February. Beijing will host the Winter Games from Feb. 4 to Feb. 20, becoming the first city to host both the...
SPORTS
The Independent

Beijing begins offering booster shots ahead of Olympics

China’s capital Beijing has begun offering booster shots against COVID-19, four months before the city and surrounding regions are to host the Winter Olympics. Anyone 18 or older who have received two-dose Chinese vaccines and belong to at-risk groups, including those participating, organizing or working on games facilities, would be eligible for the additional shot, state media reported Friday. The booster has been rolling out in cities across the vast nation since late September, but Beijing authorities have been extra cautious in who receives the extra jab. The games are set to begin on Feb. 4 with only residents...
SPORTS
americanmilitarynews.com

Chinese state media chief threatens air strike on US troops reported to be in Taiwan

After a report from the Wall Street Journal on Thursday claimed U.S. troops have been training troops in Taiwan for the past year, the editor-in-chief of the Chinese state-run Global Times said those U.S. troops should reveal their location and see whether they will be attacked and “eliminated” with a “targeted air strike” by China’s military.
MILITARY
Best Life

You're Now Banned From Visiting These 3 Destinations, Even If You're Vaccinated

As the deadly COVID-19 Delta variant continues to spread and vaccination rates aren't moving much in the right direction, tourist destinations around the U.S. and beyond have been forced to make difficult decisions around what to do with unvaccinated visitors. They're trying to balance bringing in the most significant number of tourists to offset massive financial losses from the pandemic and creating safety protocols that will keep everyone safe. In recent weeks, an increasing number of foreign countries have put vaccine requirements on U.S. travelers to their shores. And, citing rising COVID numbers, the European Union announced in August that it had moved the U.S. off of its "safe travel list" and encouraged member countries to implement restrictions for travelers from the U.S.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Athens
Beijing, CN
Greece
China
moneyweek.com

China’s economy faces a triple shock

Can anything stop rising inflation? asks Daniel Moss on Bloomberg. How about a Chinese slowdown? The world’s second-biggest economy grew at a record 18.3% year-on-year in the first quarter of the year but has slowed sharply. GDP rose by an annual 4.9% in the third quarter, the slowest pace in a year and down from the 7.9% rate recorded between April and June, says Katie Silver for the BBC. Soaring commodity prices have seen many provinces impose electricity rationing, which is weighing on industries such as cement, steel and aluminium smelting.
BUSINESS
theedgemarkets.com

More than 80 countries voice support to China amid US and a few Western countries smearing at UN session — Global Times

(Oct 22): More than 80 countries voiced their support to China for developing its own pattern for human rights development and opposed politicizing human rights issues to suppress other countries at the 76th session of UN General Assembly on Thursday while the US and a few Western countries started a new round of attacks on China over topics of its Xinjiang, Hong Kong and Xizang (Tibet) regions, Global Times reported.
FOREIGN POLICY
Foreign Policy

Scientists Want Out of Russia

The Russian government recently announced an ambitious project: convincing half a million emigrants to return to Russia by 2030. For those familiar with lavishly funded projects such as this one, it is clear that it’s yet another financial opportunity for Russia’s spectacularly corrupt elite to utilize a chunk of the state budget.
POLITICS
newsnet5

Japan PM says Fukushima wastewater release can't be delayed

TOKYO — Japan's new prime minister has visited the tsunami-wrecked Fukushima nuclear plant and said a planned mass disposal of wastewater stored at the complex cannot be delayed, despite concerns from local residents. Fumio Kishida was speaking Sunday during his first tour of the facility since taking office. The Fukushima...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Council on Foreign Relations

Erdogan Might Be Too Sick to Keep Leading Turkey

October 19, 2021 2:05 pm (EST) Since 2019, Turkey experts, journalists, and pollsters have been eyeing the Turkish general election scheduled for 2023. This is probably because the ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) suffered humiliating defeats of its mayoral candidates in Turkey’s major population centers, including Istanbul, in the 2019 local elections. Regular polling since those elections reveal that the AKP’s popularity is soft, even as it maintains a grip on Turkey’s political institutions and the media. Anecdotally, it seems that President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has worn out his welcome, especially among young people.
WORLD
The Independent

After Kanter's Tibet comments, Celtics blacked out in China

Chinese broadcaster and NBA partner Tencent is not showing current or archived Boston Celtics games on its platforms, in apparent response to comments that Celtics center Enes Kanter made to advocate Tibetan independence.Kanter, as part of a series of social media posts, also called Chinese President Xi Jinping a “dictator.” Kanter did not play in Boston’s season-opening 138-134 loss to New York on Wednesday night. The game that was not shown on the streaming services that typically broadcast most NBA games to millions in China The NBA had no immediate comment and the Celtics were not practicing Thursday. It was...
NBA
US News and World Report

Afghanistan Hurtling Towards Collapse, Sweden and Pakistan Say

DUBAI (Reuters) -Afghanistan will shortly collapse into chaos unless the international community acts rapidly, Swedish and Pakistani ministers warned on Saturday. Afghanistan plunged into crisis after the hardline Islamist Taliban movement drove out the Western-backed government in August triggering the abrupt end of billions of dollars in assistance to its aid-dependent economy.
POLITICS

