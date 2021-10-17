CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Medical & Biotech

Merck COVID-19 pill sparks calls for access for lower income countries

By Francesco Guarascio
Reuters
Reuters
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FfrKF_0cTvfPvH00

(Reuters) - The plan to roll out Merck & Co’s promising antiviral pill to treat COVID-19 risks repeating the inequities of vaccine distribution, potentially leaving the nations with the greatest need once again at the back of the line, international health groups say.

For example, only about 5% of Africa’s population is immunized, creating an urgent need for therapeutics that could keep people out of hospitals. That compares with more than a 70% inoculation rate in most wealthy nations.

Merck on Oct 11 applied for U.S. emergency clearance of the first pill for COVID-19 after it cut hospitalizations and deaths by 50% in a large clinical trial. The medicine, made with Ridgeback Biotherapeutics, could gain authorization as soon as December.

The U.S. drugmaker has taken the unusual pandemic step of licensing several generics of its antiviral molnupiravir before its branded version was even authorized for marketing.

But international health officials said even that is not enough for the medicine to reach many in low- and middle-income countries in large enough numbers, while noting shortcomings and red tape among global organizations that could further slow distribution.

Merck this year plans to produce 10 million treatment courses of the pill, which is taken twice a day for five days, and another 20 million next year.

In addition, its licensing deals with eight Indian drugmakers will allow cheaper generic versions for 109 low- and middle-income countries including in Africa, a move international groups acknowledge is a positive concession.

But as wealthy nations secure molnupiravir supply deals - the United States has already locked up 1.7 million courses with an option for 3.5 million more by January of 2023 at about $700 per course - concerns grow over who might be left out.

NOT MOVING QUICKLY ENOUGH

Merck said it has worked on the technology transfer needed to start generic manufacturing, in contrast to vaccine makers who continue to resist calls to waive patents or allow for generic versions to boost supplies.

But a recent report prepared for the United Nations’ Access to COVID-19 Tools Accelerator program tasked with buying COVID-19 therapeutics for poor countries cited concerns that U.N. agencies were not moving quickly enough to secure adequate volumes of potential new treatments ahead of time, including Merck’s drug.

Medicines Patent Pool (MPP), a United Nations-backed public health organization, has 24 companies signed up and willing to make the drug if Merck agrees to expand the licenses.

“If you’re not in the license, you’re relying on Merck, and it looks to us that that could mean a potential supply shortfall as well as overpricing,” said Peter Maybarduk of Public Citizen, who sits on the MPP governance board. He suggested that could lead to wealthy countries outbidding poor nations for the medicine.

It is unclear how many generic pills will be available or when. The licensed Indian manufacturers including Aurobindo Pharma, Cipla Ltd, Dr. Reddy’s Labs, Emcure Pharmaceuticals, Hetero Labs, Sun Pharmaceuticals, and Torrent Pharmaceuticals declined to provide details on production plans.

In addition, manufacturing for low-income countries in many nations also requires World Health Organization (WHO) approval, a regulatory process that typically takes months.

Merck said it is committed to providing timely access to its drug globally with plans for tiered pricing aligned with a country’s ability to pay. A spokesperson confirmed it is in discussions about expanding licenses for generic molnupiravir “to build sufficient global supply of quality-assured product to meet orders globally.”

But middle-income countries will be hard pressed to negotiate against the richest nations, another MPP official said.

The governments of Australia, South Korea, Thailand, Taiwan, Singapore and Malaysia said they already had deals or were negotiating supply contracts with Merck. The EU is considering buying the pill after Merck applies for authorization in Europe.

The eight generic manufacturers chosen by Merck all have WHO pre-qualified facilities to allow them to supply buyers like the Global Fund, according to Paul Schaper, Merck’s executive director of global public policy. They will set their pricing and decide how much they plan to manufacture.

“What we are anticipating and hoping for is that they will compete with each other on pricing,” Schaper said.

Comments / 2

Related
firstforwomen.com

The Covid Vaccine is Not the Only Shot That May Prevent a Severe Case of Covid-19

This is the time of year to enjoy pumpkin spiced lattes, hayrides, and apple picking, but it’s also when we should all think about our immunity. Covid-19 and the flu may both pick up speed as the weather gets colder and we move indoors. However, there’s something you can do to reduce the risk of a hospital stay. Researchers at the University of Miami Miller School of Medicine found evidence that the flu vaccine protects against severe Covid-19.
PUBLIC HEALTH
WEKU

FDA says the Pfizer COVID vaccine looks effective for young kids

Federal health regulators said late Friday that kid-size doses of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine appear highly effective at preventing symptomatic infections in elementary school children and caused no unexpected safety issues, as the U.S. weighs beginning vaccinations in youngsters. The Food and Drug Administration posted its analysis of Pfizer's data ahead...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Reuters

U.S. administers nearly 413 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines

Oct 23 (Reuters) - The United States has administered 412,856,169 doses of COVID-19 vaccines in the country as of Saturday morning and distributed 503,521,625 doses, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said. Those figures are up from the 411,963,025 vaccine doses the CDC said had gone into arms...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#European Union#Covid 19#Merck Co#Ridgeback Biotherapeutics#Indian
westwoodhorizon.com

Merck Introduces COVID-19 Treatment Pill

On Friday, October 1st, pharmaceutical company Merck announced molnupiravir, an antiviral pill that reduces the risk of hospitalization and death in patients with Covid-19. The pills were developed from the template of an influenza vaccine and are to be taken by patients who test positive for Covid-19. If approved by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), the pill will be the first Covid-19 treatment that won’t have to be administered intravenously through an IV or infusion.
INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Medical & Biotech
Country
South Korea
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
Malaysia
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Public Health
Country
Thailand
Country
Singapore
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Axios

FDA will review Merck COVID-19 pill

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration announced on Thursday that it will meet on Nov. 30th to review Merck's experimental oral antiviral COVID-19 treatment. Why it matters: An oral antiviral drug designed to prevent or treat COVID-19 could be a key tool to combat the pandemic. Merck ended its vaccine development in January.
PUBLIC HEALTH
MedPage Today

Merck's COVID Pill Has Been Called a 'Game Changer' -- Is It?

Listen and subscribe on Apple, Stitcher, Spotify, and Google, so you don't miss the next episode. And if you like what you hear, a five-star rating goes a long way in helping us "Track the Vax!" You get sick with COVID-19. Instead of quarantining and hoping you don't get worse,...
INDUSTRY
recordargusnews.com

Merck asks US FDA to authorize promising anti-COVID-19 pill

WASHINGTON (AP) — Drugmaker Merck asked U.S. regulators Monday to authorize its pill for treating COVID-19 in what would add an entirely new and easy-to-use weapon to the world’s arsenal against the pandemic. If cleared by the Food and Drug Administration — a decision that could come in a matter of weeks — it would be the first pill shown […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
healthday.com

Merck Asks FDA to Approve First COVID-19 Antiviral Pill

TUESDAY, Oct. 12, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- Merck & Co. announced Monday that it had submitted an application with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for emergency use approval of the first antiviral pill targeted to COVID-19. Experts say authorization of molnupiravir, at this time only for use in high-risk...
INDUSTRY
fox5dc.com

Merck's COVID-19 pill: Will it be a gamechanger for the coronavirus pandemic?

Merck's COVID-19 pill: could it be a gamechanger for the pandemic?. Drugmaker Merck has officially asked the FDA to authorize its pill for COVID-19, saying it can reduce the risk of hospitalization. But, just how much of a gamechanger could it really be? FOX 5's Josh Rosenthal spoke with experts to find out.
INDUSTRY
Reuters

Merck seeks first U.S. authorization for COVID-19 pill

(Reuters) -Merck & Co Inc said on Monday it has applied for U.S. emergency use authorization for its drug to treat mild-to-moderate patients of COVID-19, putting it on course to become the first oral antiviral medication for the disease. An authorization from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration could help...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
MarketWatch

Merck, Ridgeback submit EUA application for their pill to treat COVID-19

Merck & Co. Inc. and Ridgeback Biotherapeutics said Monday that Merck has submitted an application for Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) with the Food and Drug Administration for molnupiravir, their oral antiviral medicine for the treatment of mild-to-moderate COVID-19 in adults. The companies said the application followed positive results from a Phase 3 trial which showed that with adults at risk for progressing to severe COVID-19, molnupiravir reduced the risk of hospitalization or death by 50%. The companies said 7.3% (28 of 385) of those who received molnupiravir were hospitalized and there were not deaths after 29 days, while 14.1% of patients treated with a placebo (53 of 377) were hospitalized and there were eight deaths. "The extraordinary impact of this pandemic demands that we move with unprecedented urgency, and that is what our teams have done by submitting this application for molnupiravir to the FDA within 10 days of receiving the data," said Merck Chief Executive Robert Davis. Merck's stock, which fell 1.2% in premarket trading, has gained 3.4% year to date, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average has advanced 13.5%.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
journalistpr.com

Merck Requests That FDA Approve The Main Pill To Treat COVID-19

Drug Maker Merck asked U.S. controllers Monday to approve its pill against COVID-19 in what might add a completely new and simple to-utilize weapon to the world’s munitions stockpile against the pandemic. Whenever cleared by the Food and Drug Administration – a choice that could arrive surprisingly fast – it...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
westernmassnews.com

Baystate doctor talks about COVID-19 pill by drug maker Merck

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Big news today as drug maker Merck formally seeks federal approval for its pill to treat COVID-19. It could be a game changer if the U.S. Food and Drug Administration gives the go-ahead. Western Mass News spoke with a local Baystate doctor about what this could...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
Reuters

Reuters

206K+
Followers
227K+
Post
107M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy