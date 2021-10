Bellator president Scott Coker called the Bellator 205lbs Grand Prix winner the best light heavyweight fighter in MMA. On Saturday night at Bellator 268, Vadim Nemkov submitted Julius Anglickas and Corey Anderson knocked out Ryan Bader to advance to the finals of the promotion’s 205lbs Grand Prix. Nemkov is, of course, already the Bellator light heavyweight champion, and he’s defended his belt twice en route to the tournament finals. Anderson, meanwhile, has won all three of his fights in Bellator by knockout and he looks like a completely different fighter since coming over from the UFC. In 2022, Nemkov will meet Anderson in the finals, and according to their boss Coker, the winner will be the world’s top light heavyweight.

