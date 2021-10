Our fellow Philadelphians could certainly be forgiven for engaging in a bit of eye-rolling as City Council prepares for its once-a-decade round of redistricting. In one of the quirks of the City Charter, councilmembers have a distinct incentive for completing the process in a timely manner — their paychecks. If Council fails to redraw the legislative maps that define representation in the city by a specified deadline, which for this cycle is March 12, members won’t be paid. With that kind of motivation, it would be hard to imagine that any legislative body would even think of missing the deadline. Except — and here’s where the eye-rolling comes in — City Council has done exactly that. Twice in the last 30 years, in 1991 and 2001.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 8 DAYS AGO