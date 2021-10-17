CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pete Davidson and Rami Malek Play ‘Squid Games’ on ‘SNL’

By TMZ
foxbangor.com
 6 days ago

It was as inevitable as snow in winter … “Saturday Night Live” did a sketch Saturday night on Netflix’s hit show, “Squid Games.”. Pete Davidson and guest host Rami Malek did the honors, with a country-type song about the phenomenon. The song was a takeoff...

www.foxbangor.com

TVLine

Rami Malek Hosts SNL, Locklear on Lifetime, NLCS and More

On TV this Saturday: Rami Malek makes his Studio 8H debut, the Dodgers and Braves go head-to-head, and Heather Locklear steps into the shoes of Kristine Carlson. Here are 11 programs to keep on your radar; all times are Eastern. Fox, TBS. MLB League Championship Series. Ovation. Frankie Drake Mysteries.
wmleader.com

Rami Malek Flaunts His ‘Resting Villain Face,’ Turns Squid Game Into A Country Song, & More – Check Out The SNL Highlights HERE!

Rami Malek took the Studio 8H stage by storm for the first time ever during the latest episode of Saturday Night Live!. Starting off the night, the writers tackled (sorry, not sorry) the current scandal plaguing the NFL. Newcomer James Austin Johnson jumped in as the disgraced former Raiders’ coach Jon Gruden explaining his racist, homophobic, and misogynistic emails from when he worked as an ESPN analyst. Take a look at it (below):
Finger Lakes Times

Rami Malek Monologue - SNL

First-time host Rami Malek talks about his sheltered childhood and why he's so good at playing the villain. Saturday Night Live. Stream now on Peacock: https://bit.ly/3j1IRUk. Stream Current Full Episodes: http://www.nbc.com/saturday-night-live. WATCH PAST SNL SEASONS. Google Play - http://bit.ly/SNLGooglePlay. iTunes - http://bit.ly/SNLiTunes. SNL ON SOCIAL. #SNL #RamiMalek #YoungThug #SNL47.
Vulture

Rami Malek and Aidy Bryant Find the Perfect Mattress on SNL

Last night’s Saturday Night Live gave us the gift of Aidy Bryant and Rami Malek as a married couple in one of the episode’s most delightfully strange pairings. Alongside Bowen Yang, the two starred in a sketch that was part Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf?, part Scenes From a Marriage, and 100 percent a mattress commercial. Bryant and Malek’s wacky chemistry, as a couple going mattress shopping and acting out details of their increasingly bizarre life, is what holds this sketch together, and Yang is nicely droll here as the mattress salesman/straight man. Bryant’s delivery of the line “You reek of vermouth and whores,” Malek’s delivery of the phrase “nagging shrew,” and the eventual reveal of not one, but two, guns, pushes this sketch into “best of the night” territory.
Page Six

Machine Gun Kelly critiques Pete Davidson’s ‘SNL’ impersonation

Imitation is not always the sincerest form of flattery. Machine Gun Kelly was a harsh critic after pal Pete Davidson impersonated him on “Saturday Night Live.”. “Pete you know damn well I don’t talk like that,” Kelly, 31, wrote on his Instagram Story Monday along with a clip from Davidson’s sketch, in which the comedian, 27, donned a blond wig and spoke in a dopey voice to poke fun at the “Bloody Valentine” singer and his romance with Megan Fox.
extratv

Rami Malek as Prince?! The Bond Villain Takes on 'SNL'

"No Time to Die" bad guy — and real-life good guy — Rami Malek took on his first-ever "SNL" hosting gig Saturday night, saying in his monologue that having a "resting villain face" led him to empathize with the likes of Hannibal Lecter, Dracula, Freddy Krueger, Maleficent and more. The...
Popculture

'SNL': Heidi Gardner Hit Major Milestone During Rami Malek Episode

Saturday Night Live star Heidi Gardner celebrated a special milestone during the most recent episode of the sketch comedy series. According to The SNL Network, the Oct. 16 episode, hosted by Rami Malek, featured Gardner's 300th sketch on the show. The comedian originally joined the show as a featured player during Season 43.
imdb.com

Rami Malek Impersonates Pete Davidson In A Wholly Satisfying Saturday Night Live (With A Little Help From Daniel Craig)

This weekend brought another new episode of "Saturday Night Live" -- the third in a series of four back-to-back episodes kicking off season 47 with four first-time hosts. "No Time to Die" and "Bohemian Rhapsody" star Rami Malek hosted the show, and although he's best known for his dramatic roles and having "resting villain face," he turned out to be a wholly satisfying collaborator who wasn't afraid to get weird with the "SNL" cast. The Oscar winner turned in a fantastic impersonation of cast member Pete Davidson, and, even though he didn't need it, Daniel Craig also stepped in...
primetimer.com

Rami Malek inspires SNL to create its loosest and funniest show so far this season

"The show’s writers seem to have been inspired by their host’s gameness and greenness," Shirley Li says of the Oscar-winning former Mr. Robot star, pointing out that he hasn't gotten much of a chance to show off his comedy chops. "They let him take the reins in outlandish parts that would typically go to a cast member (any other episode with 'Mattress Store' would probably have inserted the host in Bowen Yang’s role as the perplexed salesman, for example) and capitalized on his intense screen presence. Other times, they treated him like a talented utility player and a blank slate. The dual approach helped stitch together SNL’s huge cast, and was consistently, unusually funny. Of course, Malek put in considerable effort. The actor enriched his sketches by conveying every part, however small, with the precision he puts into his dramatic roles. In 'Bug Assembly,' his seventh grader felt like a nerdy child chasing validation. In 'Celeb School Game Show,' he delivered a hammy impression of cast member Pete Davidson, gesticulating wildly, all while Davidson performed a subdued take on Malek. And in the delightfully strange 'Angelo,' Malek wrung weirdness from his near-wordless role as a dancer supporting new cast member Aristotle Athari’s 'international singing sensation.' Even with his Bond co-star Daniel Craig appearing in the scene, Malek didn’t fade into the background. At one point he grabbed ribbons, one of which was tangled. Maybe the knot was meant to be there or maybe it was unintentional; Malek held it like an object he didn’t understand but cherished anyway. As my colleague David Sims noted, SNL is juggling its largest cast ever, shifting away from weekly political commentary, and trying to remain fresh. The series has added three new featured players, recruited a new generation of digital-short-makers, and sought unconventional—as well as first-time—hosts. But amid a stacked lineup of stellar performers vying for screen time, a host picked for star power such as Kardashian West requires everyone else to navigate around them, while even an excellent comic actor like Owen Wilson can get sidelined into playing forgettable background characters."
NBC Chicago

Rami Malek Makes ‘SNL' Hosting Debut

Rami Malek hosted "Saturday Night Live" to promote the latest James Bond movie, "No Time to Die", in which he plays the movie's villain. Rami Malek starts out his monologue by mentioning how he never does comedy, as his roles are usually serious, and as a result, people tell him he has a "resting villain face."
Fatherly

Here Are the 4 Best Moments From Rami Malek Hosting SNL

Saturday Night Live has been off to a strong start this season and that continued over the weekend with Rami Malek taking on hosting duties to promote his villainous turn in the latest James Bond movie, No Time to Die. Malek proved to be up to the tough task of hosting SNL and delivered perhaps the funniest episode of the season so far. Here are four of the best moments from the show.
Collider

'SNL': Daniel Craig Crashes Rami Malek's Prince Impersonation Sketch

Rami Malek hosted the third episode of SNL last night for the 2021 season. Among parts in a Squid Game sketch, a celeb school game show sketch, and of course a killer opening monologue, Malek participated alongside Keenan Thompson in a bit about auditioning to play the role of iconic musician, Prince, in a new Jordan Peele movie, before Daniel Craig joined the party.
Gothamist.com

SNL Recap: Rami Malek Hosts First Must-See SNL Episode Of Season

After two so-so efforts to start the season, Saturday Night Live finally delivered the first must-watch episode of season 47 this weekend with host Rami Malek and musical guest Young Thug. Early in the episode, I feared it would be the opposite—Malek has a stilted way of speaking and incredibly specific performance energy, which has worked well in intense shows like Mr. Robot. His "resting villain face," as he put it in the Monologue, is great for playing antagonists, but would it work for live comedy or would it just seem out of place?
ETOnline.com

'SNL': Rami Malek Feels For Movie Villains In Debut Monologue

Rami Malek made his Saturday Night Live hosting debut with an opening that was all about the villains. The 40-year-old actor may be super likable for those who know him, but that doesn't mean he isn't intimidating. Speaking about his role in the new James Bond film, Malek went on...
NJ.com

‘SNL’ 2021 with host Rami Malek: Free live stream, time, how to watch Season 47 online, on-demand

“Saturday Night Live,” or “SNL,” will be hosted by Rami Malek, with musical guest Young Thug, on Saturday, Oct. 16 at 11:30 p.m. The historic sketch series, now in season 47, was created by Lorne Michaels with an all-star cast featuring Kate McKinnon, Cecily Strong, Melissa Villaseñor, Kenan Thompson, Pete Davidson, and Aidy Bryant, among others.
Vulture

SNL: Watch Rami Malek Demand Treats from Please Don’t Destroy

Rami Malek has been a brave little boy. Where is his treat? This digital sketch didn’t run on NBC, but it still deserves your attention. Rami plays himself, chatting with the boys of Please Don’t Destroy on Thursday night of his hosting week. Malek explains that if he doesn’t get enough treats, he’s going to be on bad behavior. If you want to see Rami Malek fully inhabit the physicality of a cat that wants attention, or for Martin Herlihy to threaten an Oscar winner with gun violence, this is the sketch for you. October 16’s SNL saw Malek performing several weird lil guy performances: from a weird bug, to a weird lil dancer. The episode featured guest spots from normal big guy Daniel Craig and now-engaged guy Travis Barker.
