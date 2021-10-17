CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Premier League

Malang Sarr: Chelsea Know What They Have to Do in Premier League Title Race

By Matt Debono
Absolute Chelsea
Absolute Chelsea
 6 days ago

Malang Sarr says Chelsea completed the job they knew they needed to do as they claimed all three points against Brentford in the Premier League.

The 22-year-old was trusted by Thomas Tuchel to make his league debut in west London on Saturday evening and he produced a s(t)ar(r) performance against the Bees.

He slotted into the backline alongside Andreas Christensen and Trevoh Chalobah and they kept a clean sheet to seal a 1-0 win, thanks to Ben Chilwell's clean half-volley past David Raya.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=350wSg_0cTvdwvY00
(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

"It's really easy for me to adapt and talk to them because they are really close to each other, really want to help the team to win," he said on his defensive partners. "As soon as you have a team player, it's really easy for you to step in and fit in."

The win on Saturday evening saw Chelsea move back to the top of the league ahead of Liverpool and Manchester City. They were under pressure to take all three points after the pair won both of their games ahead of the Blues' evening kick off.

But they got the job done and Sarr insists Chelsea knows what they needed and still need to do to remain in contention at the top of the table.

"We know the league is competitive. We knew we needed the three points, and that's what we did," Sarr told Chelsea TV.

More Chelsea Coverage

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

Comments / 0

Related
90min.com

Brentford predicted lineup vs Chelsea - Premier League

Brentford resume a jubilant start to their maiden Premier League campaign by hosting west London rivals Chelsea on Saturday evening. Thomas Frank's side trail the reigning European champions by just four points and have only lost one of their opening seven top-flight fixtures, conceding a gut-wrenching 90th minute winner at home to Brighton. In fact, Brentford have spent just 5% of the Premier League season trailing their opponents, less than league leaders and upcoming opponents Chelsea (per Opta).
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Seal
Person
Malang Sarr
Person
Andreas Christensen
Person
Trevoh Chalobah
Person
David Raya
Person
Thomas Tuchel
Person
Ben Chilwell
SkySports

Premier League predictions: Jones Knows says avoid Liverpool, Chelsea and Manchester United this weekend

Our betting guru Jones Knows thinks Liverpool, Chelsea and Manchester United will all fail to win as he tackles this weekend's predictions. I'm expecting a barrage of the usual witty remarks like "you should change your name to Jones doesn't Know - haha" at the full-time of this one - but I'm up for taking Liverpool on here at a very skinny 1/3 with Sky Bet.
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Liverpool#Chelsea Tv#Premier League Title Race#The Premier League
SB Nation

Brentford 0-1 Chelsea, Premier League: Match Review and Tactical Analysis

Newly promoted Brentford have made quite the splash in the Premier League this season and were always going to put together a tough challenge for Chelsea. The timing of the match was not ideal from our perspective, coming after a two-week international break which saw countless Chelsea players get called up to represent their respective nations. The international break also meant that, due to the timing of the Brazil game, Thiago Silva would be unavailable while Antonio Rüdiger also picked up a back injury while playing for Germany. This resulted in a Chelsea back three of Malang Sarr, Andreas Christensen, and Trevoh Chalobah, who had not played together. It was a Premier League debut for Sarr, even.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Chelsea's title showdown with Liverpool in January to be shown on Sky Sports with New Year's Day clash between Arsenal and Man City to be on BT Sport as Premier League's Christmas TV fixture schedule is revealed

Sky Sports will show Chelsea's title race six-pointer with Liverpool on January 2 as the TV fixtures changes for the Christmas and New Year period were announced on Monday. Manchester City's trip to Arsenal on New Year's Day will be shown on BT Sport in the early kick-off, with the same broadcaster showing Liverpool's Boxing Day clash at home to Leeds.
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
Absolute Chelsea

Comment: Chelsea’s Best Front Three for the Upcoming Fixtures in Lukaku & Werner's Absence

Chelsea’s 4-0 win at home in the Champions League group stage versus Swedish side Malmö was very much a ‘complete performance’. The Blues dominated 73% of possession, recorded 20 shots (seven on target), compared to Malmo’s two with zero on target, and also limited the visitor’s ‘expected goals’ to just 0.07, whilst recording an xG of 2.64.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Absolute Chelsea

Absolute Chelsea

New York City, NY
407
Followers
3K+
Post
360K+
Views
ABOUT

Absolute Chelsea is a FanNation channel featuring the latest News, Highlights, Analysis surrounding the Chelsea FC.

 https://www.si.com/soccer/chelsea

Comments / 0

Community Policy