New Ulm’s City Charter Commission will convene yet this year to begin reviewing changes requested by the New Ulm City Council. Among the changes requested would be to the nepotism clause and definition of the City Manager’s powers and duties. The nepotism clause in the charter states it is incompatible for the mayor or a city council member to have an immediate family working for the city. The City Charter Commission is intended to meet once a year to re-orient members and start the process of reviewing the Home Rule Charter. The city council approved the resolution.

NEW ULM, MN ・ 3 DAYS AGO