Marty Baron, ’76, ’76G, ’14H, returned to Lehigh on Oct. 16 to accept The Excellence in Industry Award at the Leadership Recognition Dinner, as part of Founder’s Weekend. Baron is a former editor in chief of The Brown and White. He went on to work at The Miami Herald, The Los Angeles Times and The New York Times. He was the editor of The Boston Globe during the investigation into the Boston Catholic sexual abuse scandal. His work was depicted in the 2015 award-winning film, Spotlight and earned a Pulitzer Prize. Baron retired in February after working as the executive editor of The Washington Post for eight years. Baron spoke with The Brown and White about visiting Lehigh, his career and the future of journalism.

