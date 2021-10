The J.P. Taravella Band and Color Guard competed at the Crown Jewel Marching Festival in Vero Beach on October 16. They performed this year’s show titled Synchrony under the direction of their new band director Jonathan Cooper, where they received top awards in their class, including Best in Class Colorguard, Best in Class Percussion, Best in Class General Effect, and Best in Class Visuals.

VERO BEACH, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO