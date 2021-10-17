Man Buys Homeless Man a Meal from McDonald's – Gets Fat-Shamed in Return

TikToker Stuart Jeffery shares how he showed kindness to a homeless man by buying him a meal, only to be fat-shamed for purchasing fast food.

It is always a good idea to be kind to strangers, but sadly, not everyone knows how to respond to such generosity appropriately.

Stuart Jeffery, a 35-year-old from Toronto, Canada, experienced firsthand what it was like to be fat-shamed after showing kindness to a homeless man.

Jeffrey, who goes by the TikTok username @janikon_, has since gotten over 1.7 million views for his viral video where he explained his unexpected encounter. He said:

“I just got back from McDonald’s where I went to get a coffee and a Sausage McMuffin with no McMuffin [...]. There was a homeless guy sitting outside. He was like, ‘Can you spare me some change?’”

Unfortunately, Jeffrey had no loose change and instead offered to buy the man food. With no hesitation, the man agreed and asked for a Big Mac and coffee.

Jeffrey had no problem buying the meal. In fact, he was happy to help the man by buying his food. However, he didn’t expect what came next.

Jeffrey narrated that the homeless man took the meal and fat-shamed him before walking away. “I hand it to him, and I’m like, ‘Have a great day,’ and he goes, ‘Yeah, just in the future, a word of advice, I would lay off the McDonald’s,’” he said, laughing.

Jeffrey never expected his good deed would get quite the response. Nevertheless, the entire incident made him laugh. In the comments section, he advised for people not to take such things too seriously.

He also clarified that he posted the video not to sway people from doing good but to take these unexpected experiences with a grain of salt.

Several TikTok users also took to the comments to share their own funny interactions with homeless people while being kind to them. According to one user, she gave a homeless man money, and in return, he told her to clean her car.

Another one shared, “I was buying myself a bagel once and brought one out to a homeless guy and he said, ‘I don’t eat carbs.’”

Being kind to homeless people and everyone, in general, is essential in today’s world to touch people’s lives and encourage them to pay it forward.

Like Jeffrey, another person went viral for showing kindness towards a stranger. Sophie Crehan, a mom of two, shared her heartwarming story online where a young boy’s gesture made her tear up.

While at dinner, the boy won a toy in the claw machine and gave it to Crehan’s two-year-old, simply because her mom couldn’t win her one. Undoubtedly, the lad was raised well by his parents and inspired Crehan’s kids to be nice to others as well.