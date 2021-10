Local newspapers are indispensable to their communities. We get to keep the record and bear witness — if something big happens in Norman, hopefully you can find it in an old edition of The Transcript. We get to tell the stories of our community, to chronicle and hopefully illuminate the day-to-day in local politics, business, sports, education and even festivals. We also get to bring context and facts to a world where it’s increasingly easy to get news anywhere that says anything.

NORMAN, OK ・ 13 DAYS AGO