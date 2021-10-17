CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Scotland shocks Bangladesh with 6-run win in T20 World Cup

Frankfort Times
 12 days ago

AL AMERAT, Oman (AP) — Scotland pulled off a major...

www.ftimes.com

The Independent

Chris Jordan praises England’s bowling attack after two T20 World Cup wins

Chris Jordan has been impressed at how an impromptu bowling unit has laid the foundations for England’s two commanding victories at the start of their T20 World Cup campaign.The absence of Jofra Archer, Ben Stokes and Sam Curran forced England to juggle their plans ahead of the global tournament, while they have been further complicated by niggling injuries to Mark Wood and Tom Curran recently.It has left pace bowler Jordan and leg-spinner Adil Rashid as the only two survivors of an attack that featured in a five-match T20 series against India earlier this year, widely regarded as a dress rehearsal...
SPORTS
The Independent

Cavallo comes out in a big statement before A-League season

Josh Cavallo recorded the statement that he'd been too concerned to talk about publicly for a very long time.“There's something personal that I need to share with everyone: I'm a footballer, and I am gay,” Cavallo said in video published Wednesday by Adelaide United, his A-League club.The 21-year-old Cavallo said he's the first player to come out while still playing in Australia s top-flight men's soccer competition. It's a rarity across the globe in men's sport, something Cavallo wants to change. The video, which the club posted along with the message “Josh's truth,” made instant headlines in Australia and his...
SOCCER
The Independent

Ali Price and Jamie Ritchie named as co-captains for Scotland’s Test with Tonga

Scotland head coach Gregor Townsend has chosen co-captains for this Saturday’s autumn Test against Tonga as he wants to see both Ali Price and Jamie Ritchie continue their development as leaders.Glasgow scrum-half Price, 28, and Edinburgh flanker Ritchie, 25, will share skipper duties at Murrayfield.It is the first time that Townsend has picked co-captains, and he said: “It’s something both Ali and Jamie would have had experience of at their clubs. Co-captains are something Glasgow over a number of years and Edinburgh this year have used.“It’s new for us at international level but we feel it’s a really good opportunity...
RUGBY
The Independent

On this day in 2012: Peter Eriksson named new Olympic head coach by UK Athletics

UK Athletics appointed Swede Peter Eriksson as their new Olympic head coach on this day in 2012.Eriksson, then 59, swapped his role as UKA’s Paralympic head coach to succeed the outgoing Charles van Commenee, whose four-year contract expired the following December.Van Commenee chose to step down when Team GB failed to achieve his target of eight athletics medals at the 2012 Olympics.Britain’s haul of six medals still represented a successful tenure for the Dutchman, who left big shoes for Eriksson to fill.Eriksson, who led Britain’s Paralympic athletes to 29 medals at the London Games, 11 of which were gold, immediately...
SPORTS
The Independent

South Africa's de Kock apologizes, will take knee in future

South African cricket player Quinton de Kock will take a knee after all.De Kock apologized Thursday to teammates and supporters for refusing to play in a T20 World Cup game, but said he felt his rights were “taken away” when players were told they must take a knee in support of the Black Lives Matter movement.Compelling someone to take a knee also ”takes away the meaning," he said.But de Kock said he was now “more than happy” to take a knee ahead of future games “if me taking a knee helps to educate others, and make the lives of...
SPORTS
Sports
The Independent

Former Pakistan Test cricketer Shoaib Akhtar storms off live TV after being interrupted by host

Former Pakistan cricketer Shoaib Akhtar resigned from his role as a cricket analyst on live television and walked out of the show after an argument with the presenter.Akhtar was part of a show on state broadcaster PTV’s sports channel, where he was discussing Pakistan’s win over New Zealand in the ongoing world T20 series. A panel of former cricketers, including Akhtar, was being moderated by presenter Nauman Niaz, the editor of PTV Sports. The panel also included former West Indies batsman Sir Vivian Richards, former England captain David Gower, former captain of Pakistan’s women’s team Sana Mir and former fast...
WORLD
AFP

Cooper latest Wallaby to pull out of European tour

A "torn" Quade Cooper became the latest player to pull out of the Wallabies European tour Thursday, opting to remain with his Japanese club and prepare for the domestic season. The veteran fly-half, who was sensationally recalled for this year's Rugby Championship after four years in the wilderness, had initially said he was keen to travel to Britain for Tests against England, Scotland and Wales. But reservations from his club Kintetsu had left him weighing up the decision, and he ultimately chose to pull out, with Noah Lolesio set to jet over and replace him. Cooper's withdrawal followed powerhouse centre Samu Kerevi and back-rower Sean McMahon also opting to stay in Japan with Tokyo Suntory Sungoliath.
RUGBY
The Independent

Eoin Morgan ready for tough England test against ‘very strong’ Australia side

England captain Eoin Morgan has braced himself for another tough test against Australia believing the old rivals are joint second favourites to go all the way at the T20 World Cup, behind India.Both sides sit on four points in their Super 12s group after starting their campaigns with two successive wins, and whoever prevails in Dubai on Saturday night will take a massive stride towards sealing a semi-final place.“It’s probably going to be one of our most difficult games,” Morgan said. “Australia are a very strong side – they’ve won two from two, much like us – and have...
WORLD
The Independent

Talking points ahead of England Twenty20 World Cup match against Australia

England could take a massive stride towards reaching the T20 World Cup semi-finals by beating Australia in Dubai The old rivals go up against each other on Saturday night in an eagerly-anticipated tussle as the only sides in their Super 12s group to win both their opening fixtures.Here, the PA news agency considers some of the important issues ahead of the showdown.No-no to landing psychological Ashes blow for MorganAn incredible comeback win! 👏Relive this classic from 2020 🏏#T20WorldCup | #ENGvAUS pic.twitter.com/7vp0uBpj9W— England Cricket (@englandcricket) October 29, 2021Eoin Morgan was brief and to the point when asked whether this fixture, the...
WORLD
AFP

Socceroos to play first home match in more than two years

Australia will play their first match on home soil in 763 days after next month's World Cup qualifying clash with Saudi Arabia was Friday confirmed for Sydney. The Socceroos last played in front of their fans against Nepal in Canberra in October 2019 before being forced overseas when Australia's borders slammed shut because of the coronavirus. It has seen them play 11 of their 12 qualifying games for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar abroad, although it hasn't hurt their form. They clocked 11 wins in a row -- a new record in the same World Cup qualifying campaign -- before Japan ended the run this month with a 2-1 triumph in Saitama.
SOCCER
Frankfort Times

Halep, Kontaveit reach semis; Raducanu falters in Romania

CLUJ-NAPOCA, Romania (AP) — Top-seeded Simona Halep cruised into the semifinals of the Transylvania Open on Friday, but U.S. Open champion Emma Raducanu lost to a fellow teenager in less than an hour. The third-seeded Raducanu lost 6-2, 6-1 to 19-year-old Marta Kostyuk of Ukraine after struggling with her serve...
TENNIS
Frankfort Times

Jamaica will allow 5,000 fans for World Cup qualifier vs US

The Jamaican government will allow 5,000 fully vaccinated fans to attend the Reggae Boyz World Cup qualifier against the United States on Nov. 16 at Independence Park in Kingston, reversing its decision of a day earlier to play without fans. The Jamaica Football Federation announced the new decision Friday.,
SOCCER
The Independent

Alun Wyn Jones: Wales have opportunity to create history against New Zealand

Alun Wyn Jones says it is “an opportunity to create history” when Wales make their latest attempt to halt New Zealand’s relentless run of success against them.The All Blacks’ assignment on Saturday – in front of more than 70,000 at the Principality Stadium – sees them chasing a 32nd successive victory over Wales.They last lost in the fixture 68 years ago, and 25 of those wins were by at least 10 points.Week 2⃣ nearly done and dusted, just the small matter of facing the @AllBlacks to think about now #AutumnNationsSeries pic.twitter.com/eOVVhHyebs— Welsh Rugby Union 🏉 (@WelshRugbyUnion) October 29, 2021Jones, who...
RUGBY
AFP

Win or lose, Afghans turn out to cheer cricket heroes

Afghanistan's new Taliban government was very clear with cricket fans before Friday's much-anticipated clash with neighbours Pakistan. Under Afghanistan's previous Taliban government between 1996 and 2001 many forms of fun were banned -- such as music -- but not men's cricket.
WORLD
Frankfort Times

Pendrith soaks in a peaceful Bermuda with 61 for the lead

SOUTHAMPTON, Bermuda (AP) — Taylor Pendrith of Canada got married two weeks ago and wasn't sure what to expect out of his game. Once the weather cooperated, it proved to be better than ever Friday in the Butterfield Bermuda Championship. Pendrith ran off five straight birdies at the turn and...
GOLF
AFP

Canada's Pendrith grabs Bermuda lead after sizzling 61

Canadian journeyman Taylor Pendrith fired a dazzling 10-under-par 61 to storm into the lead at the halfway stage of the US PGA Tour's Bermuda Championship on Friday. Pendrith, currently ranked 239th in the world and who is chasing his first PGA title, leads by one shot from Patrick Rodgers of the United States.
GOLF

