Oman thumps debutant PNG by 10 wkts in T20 World Cup

By The Associated Press
 6 days ago

AL AMERAT, Oman (AP) -- Openers Jatinder Singh and Aqib Ilyas smashed unbeaten half centuries as co-host Oman thumped debutant Papua New Guinea by 10 wickets in its opening first-round Group B game on Sunday. Singh scored 73 off 42 balls and Ilyas made 50 that eased the host...

