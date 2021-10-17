CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

Check out the 5 greatest ‘Seinfeld’ episodes to savor on Netflix

By Neal Justin, Star Tribune Published:
Columbian
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the article“Seinfeld” repeats migrated to Netflix on Oct. 1, meaning a new generation of fans have a chance to get introduced to an American classic. But where to begin? Here are my 5 favorite episodes, in order of preference, that I first shared back in 1998. 1. “The Bubble Boy”...

www.columbian.com

Comments / 0

Related
mxdwn.com

Netflix to Release All 26 Episodes of ‘Cowboy Bepop’

According to Entertainment Weekly, Netflix will stream all 26 episodes of the popular anime, Cowboy Bepop, starting October 21. The news comes in anticipation of the live-action adaptation series premiere. Cowboy Bepop follows Spike Seigel (Kôichi Yamadera), Faye Valentine (Megumi Hayashibara), and Jet Black (Unshô Ishizuka); bounty hunters working from...
COMICS
Deadline

‘Candy’: Timothy Simons Joins Jessica Biel In Hulu True-Crime Limited Series

Veep alum Timothy Simons is set to star opposite Jessica Biel in Hulu’s original limited event series Candy, based on the true story of Candy Montgomery (Biel), who killed her friend Betty Gore (Melanie Lynskey) with an ax. In 1980 Texas, Montgomery seemingly had it all — a loving husband with a good job, a daughter and a son, a nice house in the brand new suburbs — so why did she kill her friend from church? Simons will play Pat Montgomery, a brilliant engineer and loving father and husband to Candy Montgomery, but the events on the morning of Friday, June...
TV SERIES
TVOvermind

The Top Five Episodes Of Netflix’s Squid Game

Out of nowhere, Netflix’s Squid Game became an international sensation and the popular Netflix exclusive is on track to become the most-watched show on the streaming site. The premise of Squid Game is simple, 500 people, who are massively in debt, compete for a cash prize that is worth billions of dollars. The twist? The players eliminated would result in death. The thrilling Netflix show made us squirm, cry, and bite our nails throughout its jam-packed nine episodes. This list will examine the five best episodes of the series. There’s no word on whether there’s a season two, but given how popular this show is and the clear season two tease in the final episode, it’s likely that another season will be greenlit. Let’s begin with the first episode.
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joel Hodgson
TVLine

Rachel Bloom to Play Twins (!!) in Hulu Comedy, Reunite With Crazy Ex Boss

Crazy Ex-Girlfriend star Rachel Bloom just found her next TV role… well, two of them. Bloom will play twin sisters in the Hulu comedy Badass (And Her Sister), our sister site Deadline reports. The project, now in development at the streamer, will reunite Bloom with Aline Brosh McKenna, who co-created Crazy Ex with her and served as showrunner. Bloom will play a spy “who tires of her life of sexy espionage and goes to live with her pushover twin sister,” also played by Bloom. “Together, they learn what it means to actually be badass,” per the official description. Bloom and McKenna wrote...
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

How Podcast Leader QCode Uses Star Power — Like an Upcoming Gina Rodriguez Thriller — to Disrupt the Industry

Gina Rodriguez is on the floor of an audio booth in Hollywood, stretching: The actor, late of “Jane the Virgin,” is taking a break as she records a new series for the prolific podcasting company QCode. It’s a sci-fi thriller called “Last Known Position,” and Rodriguez plays Mikaela, a submarine pilot who’s investigating what happened to a jet that vanished over the Pacific Ocean. What Mikeala is finding out is terrifying: There seems to have been a giant sea creature involved in the plane’s disappearance. Another actor is on Zoom, while the director, John Wynn, creator Luke Passmore and QCode...
CELEBRITIES
Variety

‘Dollface’ Season 2 at Hulu Casts Owen Thiele (EXCLUSIVE)

Hulu comedy “Dollface” has cast Owen Thiele in its upcoming second season, Variety has learned exclusively. Thiele will appear in the new season as Q, a new Woom employee who becomes the girls’ cooler and younger confidante. Season 2 does not currently have a premiere date, but is expected to debut in 2022. Thiele can currently be seen in Season 2 of “I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson” on Netflix. Thiele’s short film, “How Moving,” was selected for the Frameline Film Festival and Outfest. He wrote, directed, and starred in the film. He also co-starred in Cazzie David and Elisa Kalani’s...
TV SERIES
WREG

Peter Scolari, co-star of ‘Bosom Buddies’, ‘Newhart’ dead at 66

(WGHP) — An actor has passed away from an extended cancer battle. TMZ reports that Peter Scolari, 66, who starred alongside Tom Hanks in the sitcom “Bosom Buddies”, has died. He was diagnosed with cancer 2 years ago but kept the diagnoses private. Scolari was put on the map, along with Hanks, in 1980 with […]
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Episodes#American#Moors#Hbo
PIX11

Versatile voiceover actress Kimiko Glenn talks reprising ‘Baby Shark’ role

NEW YORK — Actress Kimiko Glenn may best be known for her live action role in Netflix’s hit series “Orange is the New Black,” but the versatile talent has also made a name for herself in the animation world. From Oscar-winning phenomenon “Spider-Man: Into the Spiderverse” to “Bojack Horseman,” Glenn is no stranger to captivating […]
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

‘Crazy Ex-Girlfriend’ Creators Rachel Bloom, Aline Brosh McKenna Reunite to Develop Hulu Comedy Series

“Crazy Ex-Girlfriend” creators Rachel Bloom and Aline Brosh McKenna are re-teaming on a comedy series currently in development at Hulu, Variety has learned. Titled “Badass (And Her Sister),” the series focuses on an impossibly badass spy (Bloom) who tires of her life of sexy espionage goes to live with her pushover twin sister (also played by Bloom) and, together, they learn what it means to actually be badass. Brosh McKenna and Bloom would serve as writers, co-showrunners, and executive producers on the series. ABC Signature is the studio. Brosh McKenna and her Lean Machine are currently under an overall deal at ABC...
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Netflix
The Independent

Peaky Blinders creator Steven Knight reveals how show will continue following final series

Steven Knight has given an update on the ending of Peaky Blinders.The creator of the BBC drama announced in January that the next series will be the final outing for Tommy Shelby (Cillian Murphy) and company.“We believe this will be the best series of all and are sure that our amazing fans will love it,” Knight said while announcing the news, adding: “While the TV series will be coming to an end, the story will continue in another form.”He then told Deadline that, due to Covid-19, a planned seventh series looked set to evolve into a film, which Knight...
TV SERIES
Page Six

Honey Boo Boo, 16, and boyfriend Dralin Carswell, 20, are Instagram-official

Alana Thomspon, also known as “Honey Boo Boo,” has finally gone Instagram-official with her boyfriend, Dralin Carswell, after six months of dating. “🎃🎃 spooky season 🎃🎃,” the reality star, 16, captioned a photo of herself and her 20-year-old beau at a pumpkin patch on Monday. The “Mama June: From Not...
CELEBRITIES
AOL Corp

Meg Ryan, 59, makes rare red carpet appearance

Meg Ryan hasn't been on a red carpet for nearly two years, but it doesn't mean she forgot how to work one. The When Harry Met Sally... actress, 59, lit up the red carpet at Saturday's Academy Museum of Motion Pictures long-awaited opening gala in Los Angeles. She wore a long black and pink gown by Ulyana Sergeenko for the step-and-repeat in front of photographers. She also wore black, open-toe platform heels and styled her signature sun-kissed, wavy blond locks down.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Albia Newspapers

‘Guiding Light’ & ‘The Young and the Restless’ Star Michael Tylo Dies at 72

Soap star Michael Tylo has died. The actor, who appeared in Guiding Light and The Young and the Restless, was 72. Tylo’s passing was announced by the University of Nevada, Las Vegas where he was a film professor. His cause of death wasn’t disclosed. Over the years, the actor made an impression on viewers through roles on soaps like the aforementioned Guiding Light and The Young and the Restless as well as General Hospital, All My Children, The Bold and the Beautiful, and Another World.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy