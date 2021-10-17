Tamworth hopes to attract visitors to its markets

A rare ringed seal found injured in Aberdeen has been released back into the waters of Shetland after being cared for by a wildlife charity.The Scottish Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SSPCA) worked to heal Hispi - a rare breed the likes of which have only been sighted in the UK up to 30 times in the last century.Ringed seals are most often spotted in Arctic waters but Hispi, who was between six and eight weeks old when he was spotted in August, was found lethargic and with multiple abrasions at Cove Bay harbour in Aberdeen. He...

ANIMALS ・ 11 HOURS AGO