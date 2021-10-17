CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tamworth hopes to attract visitors to its markets

BBC
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA town is hoping holding specialist markets will attract visitors. Tamworth Borough Council hopes to invite more specialist market traders to its sites over the next year. Thousands of people attended a food market in Tamworth on Saturday after a...

www.bbc.com

The Independent

Households warned of ‘Christmas crisis’ for bin collections as drivers quit for better-paid jobs

Households are being warned about a shortage of bin collections at Christmas as drivers are reportedly leaving their jobs to increase their salary by as much as 60 per cent elsewhere.Bin lorry drivers - who earn on average around £25,000 a year - are said to be receiving pay deals worth as much as £40,000 to switch to roles in supermarkets, food hauliers or online retailers.Residents of councils in London, Devon, Surrey and Peterborough have already reported collections being suspended or delayed. There have also been complaints about overflowing bins and missed rounds in areas affected by staff shortages.The news...
The Independent

‘You can’t budget with a card’: Cash still king at Barnsley Market despite data showing UK use in free fall

It’s just gone breakfast time and, at Barnsley Market, this week’s talk of a cashless society is enough to put Steve Markham off his sausage sandwich. “I work bloody hard for my money,” the 56-year-old says as he settles down with a bap bought from Kay’s Cafe. “So I like to be able to see it when I’m spending it. It gives you a sense of its worth.”He pauses for a bite of his butty. “I suppose I sound quite old-school,” he decides.New data revealing the UK is increasingly turning its back on cash has led to suggestions that the...
Sunderland Echo

Amazon doubles its joining bonus to £3,000 to attract Christmas staff

Amazon has doubled its joining bonus in some parts of the UK as the fight for Christmas staff intensifies among major retailers. Those hoping to join its Peterborough, Exeter or Southampton depots as a seasonal ‘sortation operative’ have been offered a golden handshake of £3,000 if they sign up before 30 October.
BBC

Second home protesters claim rural areas face housing crisis

Rural areas are facing a housing crisis according to protestors against second home ownership in west Wales. More than 150 campaigners gathered in Newport, Pembrokeshire, to demand action by the Welsh government. They said second-home ownership in the county was pricing local people out of the property market. The Welsh...
BBC

Covid: Travellers now able to use cheaper Covid tests

New rules allowing travellers returning to England to take lateral flow tests instead of more expensive PCR tests have come into force. Fully-vaccinated people arriving from a non-red list country can now use a lateral flow test on, or before, day two of their return. The government said the move...
The Independent

New rule comes in for holidaymakers to use lateral flow tests instead of PCR

Holidaymakers arriving back in England from non-red list countries can use a lateral flow test rather than the more expensive PCR version from today. In what the government is hailing a “huge boost” for the travel industry, from 4am on Sunday people can now use a lateral flow test on or before day two of their return.Lateral flow tests for international travel must be purchased from a private provider as NHS Test and Trace lateral flow tests cannot be used for international travel.Bookings for lateral flow tests opened on Friday and can be purchased through the private providers listed on...
BBC

Chancellor to announce 'skills revolution' funding

The government will reconfirm its commitment to a "skills revolution" with a spending package to be unveiled by the chancellor on Wednesday. Rishi Sunak will announce £1.6bn to roll out new T-levels for 16 to 19-year-olds, and £550m for adult skills in his autumn statement. And there will be £830m...
BBC

The remote British island hoping to see more visitors

Alasdair and Gill Maclean say they felt a bit guilty having spent much of the past year happily living on a beautiful, tropical island, untouched by Covid-19. The English couple had been sailing around the world prior to the start of the pandemic, when they arrived at the British Overseas Territory island of St Helena, in the middle of the south Atlantic.
moneyweek.com

China’s economy faces a triple shock

Can anything stop rising inflation? asks Daniel Moss on Bloomberg. How about a Chinese slowdown? The world’s second-biggest economy grew at a record 18.3% year-on-year in the first quarter of the year but has slowed sharply. GDP rose by an annual 4.9% in the third quarter, the slowest pace in a year and down from the 7.9% rate recorded between April and June, says Katie Silver for the BBC. Soaring commodity prices have seen many provinces impose electricity rationing, which is weighing on industries such as cement, steel and aluminium smelting.
BBC

‘I left university and adopted my brother and sister’

When Jemma Bere's family was in crisis, she made a split-second decision that changed the course of her life. At an age when most people are preoccupied with relationships and careers, Jemma's sole focus became her two half-siblings. There was nothing conventional about Jemma's childhood. "I remember spending a lot...
The Independent

Covid news - live: Get ready for plan B now, scientists urge as hospital admissions in England at 8-month high

Start preparing for the “rapid deployment” of basic coronavirus measures, scientists on the Sage committee have told ministers – arguing that vaccine passports, home-working guidance and masks would “reduce the need for more stringent, disruptive, and longer-lasting measures” in the future.As newly-published minutes from a meeting of the group last week revealed the scientists’ warning, politicians and health leaders across the country told The Independent that the government should act immediately in introducing its “Plan B” to prevent the NHS being further overwhelmed, with one urging Boris Johnson to “act now, rather than later”.It came as official figures showed...
The Independent

Covid Plan B: Prepare to bring in measures now, Sage advisers warn government

Senior scientific advisers to the government have told ministers to start preparing for the “rapid deployment” of basic Covid measures amid rising infections and hospitalisation rates, as local councils and authorities urged Downing Street to “act now, rather than later”.The Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (Sage) said, in a meeting last week, the reintroduction of mask-wearing, working from home guidance and vaccine certification – key components to the government’s ‘plan B’ – would “reduce the need for more stringent, disruptive, and longer-lasting measures” further down the road.In minutes published on Friday, Sage said that advice to work from home is...
BBC

Social care crisis: Woman, 92, waited four months to be discharged

Just a week after being admitted to hospital with an infection, 92-year-old Esme Hanson was well enough to go home. However it would be four months before she could return to her family, because of a lack of available care. One care provider told BBC Wales staff shortages were so...
BBC

Covid-19: Republic of Ireland 'facing difficult winter'

The Republic of Ireland is facing "one of the most difficult winters" it has experienced "for many years", Health Service Executive (HSE) chief Paul Reid has said. He said the number of people receiving treatment for Covid-19 in intensive care units (ICU) in hospital has risen. Mr Reid told RTÉ...
The Independent

Rare seal pup found injured in Aberdeen released back into the sea

A rare ringed seal found injured in Aberdeen has been released back into the waters of Shetland after being cared for by a wildlife charity.The Scottish Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SSPCA) worked to heal Hispi - a rare breed the likes of which have only been sighted in the UK up to 30 times in the last century.Ringed seals are most often spotted in Arctic waters but Hispi, who was between six and eight weeks old when he was spotted in August, was found lethargic and with multiple abrasions at Cove Bay harbour in Aberdeen. He...
The Conversation UK

The supply chain crisis has a silver lining – container ships should be decarbonised faster

Several months ago, I warned that the crisis in container ships could jeopardise Christmas by leaving retailers without enough goods on their shelves. Since then, there have been similar fears all over the media, not only due to shipping problems but also shortages of lorry drivers and unavailable products. As we approach November, the worst may be coming to the worst.
The Independent

Farmers to slash food production after worker shortage causes ‘unprecedented’ waste

British farmers are being forced to slash production next year because of a massive shortfall in workers that has caused an “unprecedented” amount of food to be thrown into landfill in 2021.The food supply crunch is set to come at a time when imports of produce from the EU are under increased strain due to the introduction of a wave of border controls and checks which have been repeatedly postponed after Brexit.Shoppers are being advised to brace for more empty shelves and significant food price inflation as UK production falls and more goods are imported, increasing the country’s carbon footprint.The...
The Independent

£65m pledged to help vulnerable renters in arrears

Vulnerable renters who have fallen into arrears during the pandemic will be helped with a £65 million support package this winter, the Government has announced.Councils in England will be able to use the funding to support low-income earners who are behind on their rent, the Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities (DLUHC) said.However, organisations representing landlords and people at risk of homelessness said the money will not be enough to help everyone struggling, and called for the Government to go further.The funding is in addition to a £500 million package announced in September to help families struggling to afford food, energy,...
The Independent

Rishi Sunak warned £500m package for families won’t make up for cuts

Chancellor Rishi Sunak has pledged a £500m package to support parents with young children – but he has been warned it is not enough to make up for cuts and closures.Mr Sunak will announce a range of early years investments that will give children the “best possible start in life” at his Budget on Wednesday.But Neil Leitch, chief executive of the Early Years Alliance, said the government knows the “existing structure is crumbling” and much more was needed to help nurseries, pre-schools and childminders.Labour called the package a “sticking plaster” for the lack of support families with young children have received...
