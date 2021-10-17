CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

All Panthers Gameday Guide: Panthers vs Vikings

By Schuyler Callihan
AllPanthers
AllPanthers
 6 days ago

Week six is officially here and the Carolina Panthers are hoping to put an end to a two-game losing skid as they welcome in the Minnesota Vikings. For all the information you need to know for this week's game, click the links below!

Are the Panthers Still a Playoff Contender?

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:

Facebook - @PanthersOnSI

Twitter - @SI_Panthers and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Andy Reid Announces Devastating Chiefs Injury News

The Kansas City Chiefs had an ugly first half against the Washington Football Team on Sunday afternoon, but the AFC West franchise rallied in the second half. Patrick Mahomes and Co. trailed the Football Team by three points at halftime, though they took off in the second half, winning 31-13.
NFL
The Spun

Broncos Announce Injury Update For Star Pass Rusher Von Miller

UPDATE: Miller has now been ruled out. Before Thursday night’s game against the Cleveland Browns, Denver Broncos pass rusher Von Miller had a bold message. “I will play well in this game,” Miller said, per Broncos insider Aric DiLalla. “I’m going to have a great game… I don’t know who the tackle I’m going against is, but I’m going to kill him.”
NFL
The Spun

There’s A Clear Betting Favorite To Land Cam Newton

Since he was dropped by the New England Patriots prior to the 2021 season, former league MVP Cam Newton has still yet to find a new NFL home. But some news from earlier this week could lead to a change on that front sometime in the very near future. On...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Panthers Gameday Guide#The Carolina Panthers#The Minnesota Vikings#Callihan
Sporting News

The day Chuck Hughes died: Remembering the only NFL player to die in a game

The pass, on third and 1, sails incomplete as the clock ticks down in the fourth quarter. He had lined up on the right side of the formation as the Lions, trailing 28-23, try to mount a comeback against the rival Bears. He races downfield on a post pattern, but Greg Landry’s pass, intended for tight end Charlie Sanders, sails incomplete.
NFL
The Spun

Look: NFL Kicker ‘Randomly’ Drug Tested After Big Game

Jacksonville Jaguars kicker Matthew Wright was so impressive on Sunday in the team’s win over the Miami Dolphins that he was selected for a random drug test just a few days later. Wright, who made all three of his field goal attempts in Week 6, posted a message he received...
NFL
AllPanthers

Panthers OC Joe Brady Comments on the LSU Job Opening

Earlier this week, news broke that LSU and head football coach, Ed Orgeron, had mutually agreed to part ways at the end of the 2021 season. Orgeron has been the head coach at LSU since the 2016 season and helped bring a national title to the program in 2019 when Joe Burrow and his full complement of weapons (RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire, WR Justin Jefferson, WR Ja'Marr Chase, and WR Terrace Marshall Jr.) pieced together arguably the best offense in college football history.
NFL
The Spun

Broncos, Vikings Reportedly Agree To Trade

Just two days after losing Von Miller, the Denver Broncos acquired a veteran pass rusher from the Minnesota Vikings. According to NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero, the Vikings are sending Stephen Weatherly and a 2023 seventh-round pick to the Broncos in exchange for a 2022 seventh-round pick. “Trade! The Vikings...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NFL Teams
Minnesota Vikings
NFL Teams
Carolina Panthers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Saturday’s Russell Wilson News

The Seattle Seahawks could be getting a major boost sooner than expected. According to reports from NFL Network insider Mike Garafolo, superstar quarterback Russell Wilson will have the pin removed from his finger sometime this week — opening the door for an “immediate return” from IR in Week 10. During...
NFL
The Spun

Bears Lose Star Player Before Game vs. Buccaneers

The Bears has suffered a significant loss to their defensive line just 24 hours ahead of Sunday’s Buccaneers game. The Chicago Bears have downgraded stud defensive tackle Akiem Hicks to “out” for Sunday’s game. Hicks is dealing with a groin injury. The Bears defensive lineman got hurt on the Chicago...
NFL
The Spun

Veteran NFL WR Reportedly Announces Retirement

After spending a decade in the NFL, wide receiver Chris Hogan has decided to retire. On Saturday, the New Orleans Saints placed the veteran wideout on the reserve/retired list. Hogan received his first real opportunity in the NFL with the Buffalo Bills in 2012, but it wasn’t until he signed...
NFL
zonecoverage.com

The Minnesota Vikings Are Big Losers In the Zach Ertz Trade

What’s that? You thought the Yannick Ngakoue trade for a second-rounder last preseason was an all-time disaster? Well, the Chris Herndon trade is here to politely ask you to hold its beer. After a preseason injury to the promising Irv Smith Jr., Rick Spielman reached for a replacement in exchange...
NFL
Daily Norseman

Vikings at Panthers: Interim injury reports

TE Ben Ellefson (knee) WR Justin Jefferson (ankle) DT Michael Pierce (elbow) LB Anthony Barr (knee, upgrade from DNP on Wednesday) CB Cameron Dantzler (illness, new addition to injury report) RB Alexander Mattison (shoulder, upgrade from DNP on Wednesday) Full Participation. RB Dalvin Cook (ankle, upgrade from LP on Wednesday)
NFL
AllPanthers

List of Inactives for Panthers vs Cowboys

The Carolina Panthers will put their undefeated record to test this Sunday against the 2-1 Dallas Cowboys. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. EST and will be televised on FOX. You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:
NFL
SportsGrid

Minnesota Vikings vs. Carolina Panthers Team Betting Odds, Trends, and Picks

Vikings -1.0 Total: 46.5 Over -105 | Under -115 Odds to win Super Bowl LVI: Vikings +5500 | Panthers +8500. The Vikings enter this contest with a worse record than the Panthers, but they are undoubtedly the better team in this matchup. The Panthers jumped out to a 3-0 record, but their wins came against the Jets, Saints, and Texans. None of those wins are impressive, and they’ve come crashing back to reality over the past two weeks. They got steamrolled by the Cowboys in Week 4 and followed that up with a mediocre 18-point performance vs. the Eagles.
NFL
FanSided

5 Carolina Panthers hanging by a thread ahead of Week 6 vs. Vikings

Which members of the Carolina Panthers are hanging by a thread ahead of the team’s crucial Week 6 matchup against the Minnesota Vikings?. The Carolina Panthers have a lot to contemplate after their disastrous loss to the Philadelphia Eagles at Bank of America Stadium. This was a tale of two halves and missed opportunities, something that’s going to hamper Matt Rhule and his roster moving forward unless some pretty big adjustments are made.
NFL
USA Today

Panthers vs. Vikings 2021 odds: Carolina opens as 1.5-point favorites

The upcoming contest between the Carolina Panthers and the Minnesota Vikings may be too close to call. (Didn’t think you’d be reading that about two weeks ago, did you?) Well, two straight losses by Carolina have helped set the point spread to about a hair’s worth of space. Tipico Sportsbook opened up this Week 6 matchup with the 3-2 home team as 1.5-point favorites over the visiting Vikings.
NFL
AllPanthers

Score Predictions for Panthers vs Eagles

This seems like a game should win comfortably but let's be honest, the offense is likely without Christian McCaffrey and the defense is without Shaq Thompson. Two key players on both sides of the ball. This is also the first time the Panthers have had to respond to adversity this season. They lost their first game of the year last week against Dallas and prior to that game, they had yet to even trail at any point through the first three weeks. Jalen Hurts and the Eagles will give the Panthers a run for their money but I've got Carolina by a field goal.
NFL
AllPanthers

Inside the Numbers: Panthers vs Eagles Game Preview

Week five is here and the Carolina Panthers are ready to turn the page following their 36-28 loss to the Dallas Cowboys. That loss was the first of the year for this young Carolina squad, so it will be interesting to see how they respond after being hit with some adversity for the first time this season.
NFL
AllPanthers

AllPanthers

Charlotte, NC
66
Followers
799
Post
9K+
Views
ABOUT

AllPanthers is a FanNation channel with the latest news on the Carolina Panthers

Comments / 0

Community Policy