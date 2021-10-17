Wild Elk With Tire Around Neck is Free After Two Years

This petition comes on the heels of footage from Fort Pierce Florida, where people captured film of a rare sawfish with a rope tied around their mouth. According to National Geographic, “Sawfish are large rays with long, chainsaw-like nose extensions, called rostrums, that they use to find and stun prey in murky water. They’re the most endangered of all sharks and rays—and by some measures, of all groups of marine fish.” They forage in deeper waters but live in shallower coastal waters, estuaries, and rivers beds, where their snout, edged with special teeth, makes them particularly susceptible to getting caught in fishing gear. In Florida, in particular, crab traps, palmer ropes, plastic debris, and pollution continue to jeopardize the species. Sawfish are now endangered, and because they are top predators, their decline is destabilizing entire ecosystems.

FORT PIERCE, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO