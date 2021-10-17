CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wild Elk With Tire Around Neck is Free After Two Years

By Abigail Jane
One Green Planet
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA wild elk in the Colorado hills was spotted with a tire around their neck in 2019. Recently, wildlife officials were able to track the elk down and finally remove the tire. The tire had been filled with dirt and pine needles. Thus, it was very heavy and must have made...

www.onegreenplanet.org

One Green Planet

This Video of a Dedicated Rescue Volunteer Teaching an Injured Sloth How to Crawl Again Will Give You Chills

Costa Rica has been long revered for being one of the most biodiverse communities on the planet. Sadly, the country’s wildlife often falls victim to deforestation and dangerous poachers. Since 2008, The Costa Rican Animal Rescue Center has stepped in to help save these precious endangered animals from the merciless hands of other humans.
One Green Planet

Transformation of Rescued Pit Bull [Video]

This dog named Rudy was found wounded and sitting in a plastic bucket. Watch this video to see his heartwarming transformation at his new foster home. Once wandering the streets scared and alone, Rudy can now be found taking baths and being pampered!. Rescues like Rudy’s and others are all...
natureworldnews.com

Dozens of Bali Elephants Left to Starve After Camp Closed Due to COVID-19 Outbreak

Bali Elephant Camp has been accused of starving more than a dozen elephants after being forced to close due to the pandemic. The Bali Elephant Camp provides a variety of outdoor activities as well as elephant-related attractions such as elephant rides. When tourists stopped visiting as a result of the outbreak, the park was forced to stop receiving visitors and they tried to make ends meet.
ksl.com

Have You Seen This? Goat saves chicken from hawk

THE YARD — A true friend is something worth more than gold. A true friend sticks up for you and takes care of you when you're in need. They'll celebrate with you when you achieve something and hang out when you've failed or you're down. They're not afraid to say, "Yes," when you ask, "Does this make me look fat?" A true friend has your back.
One Green Planet

Petition: Save Sawfish

This petition comes on the heels of footage from Fort Pierce Florida, where people captured film of a rare sawfish with a rope tied around their mouth. According to National Geographic, “Sawfish are large rays with long, chainsaw-like nose extensions, called rostrums, that they use to find and stun prey in murky water. They’re the most endangered of all sharks and rays—and by some measures, of all groups of marine fish.” They forage in deeper waters but live in shallower coastal waters, estuaries, and rivers beds, where their snout, edged with special teeth, makes them particularly susceptible to getting caught in fishing gear. In Florida, in particular, crab traps, palmer ropes, plastic debris, and pollution continue to jeopardize the species. Sawfish are now endangered, and because they are top predators, their decline is destabilizing entire ecosystems.
One Green Planet

Harambe Statue Placed Across From Charging Bull on Wall Street

A 7-foot bronze statue of Harambe has been placed on Wall Street. The bronze gorilla has gone viral on social media as it stares down the equally intimidating Charging Bull statue. Harambe is the gorilla at Cincinnati Zoo that was shot in 2016 after a child fell into his pen....
southcarolinapublicradio.org

"The narrow fellow" in the monkey grass

Rat snakes are members – along with kingsnakes, milk snakes, vine snakes and indigo snakes – of the subfamily Colubrinae of the family Colubridae. They are medium to large constrictors and are found throughout much of the Northern Hemisphere. They feed primarily on rodents. Many species make attractive and docile pets and one, the corn snake, is one of the most popular reptile pets in the world.
The Independent

Locals reveal spot where Brian Laundrie remains found is full of alligators and ‘evil’ wild pigs

Locals living near the Florida reserve where the remains of Brian Laundrie were found have said it is full of alligators and “evil” wild pigs which wouldn’t have left any flesh for investigators to identify.Several locals have told media outlets that the 25,000-acre Carlton reserve is full of hungry wetland creatures which would have eaten any flesh found there.“I walk there all the time and there won’t be much of the remains left,” John Widmann, who lives about a mile from the reserve, told the New York Post.“There’s alligators, but the worst thing are the wild pigs,” Mr Widmann...
Courier-Express

FUREVER HOMES: Pets of the Week

Editor’s Note: If you are interested in adopting one of these animals, please check with the shelter or rescue to be sure the animal is still available. Remi is a 5-month-old boy who loves to make biscuits with his paws! He plays with toys and also likes to cuddle. Visit...
B106

Find Your Next Best Friend! Free Pet Adoptions This Weekend

During this pandemic, a lot of us have suffered depression, anxiety, and loneliness. Now the world is opening back up, and getting back out into the world can help with those issues. Of course, there's another way to boost your spirits, and that's by adopting a new furry friend to...
KRMG

October deal offers pets for just $10

The Tulsa Animal Welfare Shelter is offering adoptions for $10 through the end of October. The shelter will be open seven days a week, noon to 6 p.m. The evening adoption hours won’t start back up again until next Spring. Every Tulsa Animal Welfare pet is vaccinated, spayed/neutered, dewormed, gets...
cowboystatedaily.com

Women Severely Burned At Yellowstone Beginning To Wake From Coma

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. The woman who was severely burned earlier this month at Yellowstone National Park is beginning to awaken from her medically-induced coma, her family announced this week. Laiha Slayton, 20, was burned when she jumped into a hot spring to rescue her...
FOX 11 and 41

“TOO OLD” TO ADOPT A DOG?

This week’s topic was suggested by a friend—Kim Campbell, who lives in British Columbia, messaged me: “Have you ever done an article on seniors getting a dog? Where to get one, based on how many rescues won’t adopt to them?” Some rescue organizations and animal shelters have upper age limits on older adopters, although the ‘too old’ may vary from organization to organization. We haven’t discussed that topic here yet, so I asked animal professionals and animal lovers online about their experiences and thoughts on the subject.
