Joshua Samuel painfully recalls the day, one year ago, when Nigerian soldiers opened fire in Lagos while he and thousands of others were protesting police brutality.“People were running and some were falling,” the 23-year-old said of the Oct. 20, 2020, shootings at the Lekki toll gate plaza in Lagos. “I was shot in the back.” Still recuperating from his injuries, he's out of work and homeless and has not received any help from the government. “I am not OK. Every single word I am speaking, I am feeling pain,” he told The Associated Press.Samuel is among more than 100...

ADVOCACY ・ 2 DAYS AGO