How to Watch, Listen, & Receive LIVE Updates of Panthers vs Vikings

By Schuyler Callihan
 6 days ago

Week 6

Carolina Panthers (3-2) vs Minnesota Vikings (2-3)

Bank of America Stadium, 1 p.m. EST

Carolina let one slip away a week ago against the Philadelphia Eagles while Minnesota had to fight like crazy just to beat the winless Detroit Lions. Greg Joseph's 54-yard field goal as time expired lifted the Vikings to their second win of the season. Matt Rhule stated on Wednesday that the Panthers had the best practice since he's been on the job and followed that up with two more solid practices on Thursday and Friday.

How to watch, stream, listen, find live updates

TV: FOX (Kenny Albert, Jonathan Vilma, Sara Walsh)

Stream: fuboTV

Listen: WBT 1100 AM/99.3 FM (game broadcast)

Live updates: Follow @SI_Panthers or @Callihan_ on Twitter

