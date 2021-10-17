CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cherokee County, GA

14-year-old dead after being shot at a house party, deputies say

CNN
CNN
 12 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3in7DY_0cTvW69o00

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. — The Cherokee Sheriff's authorities are investigating after two teens were shot during a large house party early Sunday morning.

It happened on Victoria Road just after 1 a.m.

According to Capt. Jay Baker with the Cherokee Sheriff's Office, deputies were in the area due to a "person shot" call. As officers arrived, they discovered a large house party that included "drag racing."

"It was a very chaotic scene," Baker said.

Authorities discovered a 14-year-old who was shot in the torso. The teen was immediately taken to Wellstone Kennestone Hospital where he later died.

Resident Kaden Evans who lives just a few houses down from where it happened told 11 Alive he heard several rounds of gunshots and then saw people everywhere.

“People were losing their car keys trying to run to get to their cars. People were running through the woods, houses, our back yard," explained Evans.

A 19-year-old showed up to Northside Cherokee with a gunshot wound to his hand and an elbow. He was treated and released.

Investigators believe that prior to the shooting in Cherokee County, there was an altercation that occurred at the West 22 Apartments at 3615 Cherokee St. NW in Kennesaw.

Part of that altercation was captured on video. Investigators also believe that the people in the video ended up at the party in Cherokee County and that the shooting was related to that fight.

Detectives have interviewed multiple people and the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call 678-493-4080.

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

FDA paves way for Pfizer COVID-19 vaccinations in young kids

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Food and Drug Administration on Friday paved the way for children ages 5 to 11 to get Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine. The FDA cleared kid-size doses — just a third of the amount given to teens and adults — for emergency use, and up to 28 million more American children could be eligible for vaccinations as early as next week.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Associated Press

GOP Trump critic Rep. Adam Kinzinger won’t seek reelection

WASHINGTON (AP) — Republican Rep. Adam Kinzinger of Illinois, a critic of Donald Trump’s who is on the panel investigating the deadly Jan. 6 Capitol attack by the former president’s supporters, announced Friday that he will not seek reelection next year. The military veteran, who has represented his northern Illinois...
POTUS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Kennesaw, GA
County
Cherokee County, GA
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
Cherokee County, GA
Crime & Safety
The Hill

Biden lauds ally France, calls handling of sub deal 'clumsy'

President Biden on Friday acknowledged that his administration’s handling of a submarine deal with Australia was “clumsy” as he sought to repair relations between the U.S. and France during a one-on-one meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron in Italy. The security pact made between the U.S., United Kingdom and Australia,...
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#House Party#The Cherokee Sheriff#Northside Cherokee#3615 Cherokee St Nw
NBC News

Covid vaccines provide stronger immunity than past infection, CDC study finds

Vaccination against Covid-19 provides stronger protection than immunity from a previous infection with the coronavirus, according to a study from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention published Friday. The study looked at more than 7,000 people hospitalized with Covid-like illnesses, and found that those who were unvaccinated — but...
SCIENCE
CNN

CNN

705K+
Followers
109K+
Post
571M+
Views
ABOUT

It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.

Comments / 0

Community Policy