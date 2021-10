Saquon Barkley came into the 2021 season trying to prove to Giants fans and himself that he can play without missing any significant time to injury. Only six weeks into the NFL season, Barkley is expected to miss the team's Week 6 game against the Los Angeles Rams after suffering a nasty ankle sprain last Sunday. It will be his 18th missed game due to injury over the past three seasons.

NFL ・ 9 DAYS AGO