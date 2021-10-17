CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. Politics

Buttigieg: 'I'm not going to apologize to Tucker Carlson'

Pete Buttigieg says he's "not going to apologize to Tucker Carlson " for going on paternity leave from the Transportation Department to care for his adopted two children.

"As you might imagine, we're bottle-feeding and doing it at all hours of the day and night," the Transportation secretary said when asked to respond to remarks by Carlson on CNN's "State of the Union."

"And I'm not going to apologize to Tucker Carlson or anyone else for taking care of my premature newborn infant twins," Buttigieg said to host Jake Tapper . "The work that we are doing is joyful, fulfilling, wonderful work. It's important work, and it's work that every American ought to be able to do when they welcome a new child into their family. I campaigned on that."

Fox News's Carlson mocked Buttigieg last week for going on paternity leave after adopting two children with his husband, Chasten Buttigieg, saying that the Transportation secretary was "trying to figure out how to breastfeed."

Pete Buttigieg previously responded to Carlson's remarks, saying last week on MSNBC, "What is really strange is that, you know, this is from a side of the aisle that used to claim the mantle of being pro-family. What we have right now is an administration that's actually pro-family."

The Transportation secretary has received criticism from other commentators for remaining on paternity leave since August while the U.S. is experiencing supply chain issues that are raising the costs of goods and causing shortages.

He said that even when on paternity leave, he is engaged with his office on those issues.

"Even though I've been on paternity leave, and I'm proud of it, obviously given the nature of my job, when you take a job like mine, you understand and accept that you're going to have to be available 24/7, depending on what's going on, and you're going to have to engage, and I did even if that meant taking a phone call or making a decision from a hospital room," he said.

Chris Peters
6d ago

Dont have a problem with maternity leave. Have a problem with people who accept a job and then dont make sure the it gets done. A lot of people with children without the means he has manage to do both. If he cant, he should step aside. Transportation in this country is a mess and needs leadership that has the time to devote to the job. Sometimes choices have to be made.

Charles Cadwallader
6d ago

He shouldn't be apologizing to Tucker, he should be apologizing to the nation. He has done nothing since his appointment except collect a check. He is part of the problem of empty shelves in stores! Let's Go Brandon!

Chet Zaiko
6d ago

What experience does being a mayor of a town of 100,000 people qualify him to be Transportation Secretary? Just another warm body filling a position in Biden's cabinet. Harris is another one.

mediaite.com

Jake Tapper Confronts Pete Buttigieg About Taking Paternity Leave Amid Supply Chain Crisis: ‘Why Did You Not Appoint an Acting Secretary?’

CNN’s Jake Tapper confronted Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg on why he didn’t appoint a subordinate to oversee the department while he was on paternity leave. Buttigieg spoke to Tapper on State of the Union, where he fielded questions about the country’s supply chain crises and the Biden administration’s attempts to get their stalled infrastructure agenda through Congress. At one point in the conversation, Tapper asked Buttigieg to respond to the mockery he has drawn from Fox News’ Tucker Carlson and others for taking leave after he and his husband, Chasten, announced the birth of their adopted twins.
POLITICS
Fox News

CNN's Chris Cillizza uses Colin Powell's death to lecture Republicans

Within hours of Colin Powell’s death, CNN’s Chris Cillizza attempted to use his name to lecture the Republican Party. On Monday, Powell’s family announced that the former secretary of state died from complications related to COVID-19 at age 84. He served under former President George W. Bush as chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff and was the first Black secretary of state.
U.S. POLITICS
mediaite.com

Buttigieg Responds To Tucker Carlson’s ‘Breastfeed’ Remark: ‘I Guess He Just Doesn’t Understand the Concept of Bottle-Feeding’

On Friday, Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg responded to Tucker Carlson after the Fox News host mocked him the previous night for taking paternity leave. “Pete Buttigieg has been on leave from his job since August after adopting a child – paternity leave, they call it – trying to figure out how to breastfeed,” said Carlson. “No word on how that went.”
ENTERTAINMENT
Daily Beast

Tucker Carlson Is Fighting for ‘Freedom’ Everywhere Except at Fox News

It turns out that he’s not so interested in fighting the power when the power is paying him. Tucker Carlson took a break from his nightly anti-vax mandate rants to rave this week about Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg taking paternity leave after he and his husband adopted twins: “Paternity leave, they call it, trying to figure out how to breastfeed, no word on how that went.”
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Tucker Carlson faces backlash over homophobic comments about Pete Buttigieg’s paternity leave

Fox News’ Tucker Carlson’s homophobia-tinged attack on Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg’s decision to avail himself of paternity leave to care for his recently-adopted twins has drawn swift condemnation from LGBT+ rights groups.Mr Buttigieg, the first openly LGBT+ person to lead one of the 15 cabinet departments, drew the former bow tie afficionado’s scorn late on Thursday after Politico noted that the secretary had spent recent weeks away from his Department of Transportation office, an absence the White House attributed to parental leave on account of his and husband Chasten’s 17 August announcement that they were “overjoyed” to have become...
SOCIETY
